Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Performers & Speakers

Aretha Franklin died after a battle with pancreatic cancer and her funeral is held in Detroit, Michigan, on August 31, 2018. Participating in the services, which are slated to last an estimated 6 hours, are a line up of A-list music artists, prominent political officials and religious leaders. Get to know more about some of the most prominent speakers and performers at the event, as well as the time they are each expected to participate in the ceremony. Keep in mind that, as the funeral is starting late, the scheduled times may be affected in the programming below.

The Aretha Franklin Orchestra is set to preform the musical prelude for the funeral. The Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir will perform a musical tribute as well, from 10:40 – 10:45 a.m., approximately. Following this, Faith Hill is expected to perform for four minutes, directly after the choir’s performance.

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are in attendance together, according to ABC 7 NY. Clinton is scheduled to speak around 12:10 p.m. local time.

Ariana Grande is expected to perform a musical tribute from 11:03 – 11:08 a.m., if all goes as scheduled. Immediately following her performances, The Clark Sisters put on a musical tribute as well, as reported by USA Today.

Some of Aretha Franklin’s family members, who are set to speak, include Edward, Vaughn, Crystal, Victorie and Jordan Franklin. Edward will also participate in a family musical tribute.

Reverend Al Sharpton, the founder of the National Action Network, is programmed to speak around 12:31 p.m. Reverend Jesse Jackson, who is also set to participate, will speak at 12:51 p.m. In between the two reverends’ speeches, there are two performances scheduled by Chaka Khan and Ron Isley.

Former American Idol star Fantasia Barrino-Taylor is reportedly performing from 1:10 – 1:15 p.m. Following her performances, several A-listers will deliver personal reflections. These Hollywood heavyweights include Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson, music mogul Clive Davis and Smokey Robinson.

After their words, there will be a musical tribute by Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams. More speakers will continue to deliver their thoughts and then the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir will perform again, this time, with Bishop Marvin Sapp.

Around 2 p.m., singer Jennifer Hudson will deliver a sermonic selection to those in attendance. At approximately 2:35 p.m., Stevie Wonder will be joined by National Artists in a musical tribute.

Lastly, the recessional will be executed by the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir and Jennifer Holliday.

Watch the funeral live in the live stream below, as it takes place, and you can view all the speakers and performers in participation at the event.

Bishop Charles Ellis III is the leader of the service today, and his hope for the funeral, according to ABC 7 NY, is this:

It is my goal and my aim to ensure that people leave here with some kind of spiritual awakening. This is not a concert, this is not a show, this is not an awards production. This is a real life that has been lived, that a person regardless of how famous she became no matter how many people she touched around the world, she still could not escape death. And hopefully, a lot of people here with money and fame and influence and friends and notoriety and wealth, hopefully they will think of their mortality and say there is something bigger than fame, there is something bigger than Hollywood, something bigger than being a recording artist and selling gold albums or what have you.

The funeral is held at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple and Franklin will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery.