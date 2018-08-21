Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Kissing at the 2018 VMAs

Ariana Grande is one of the performers at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, aka the VMAs, and, on her arm tonight is fiance Pete Davidson. The two sat side by side in the audience at the show and looked excited as they chatted in between performances. The couple also were spotted kissing on the red carpet and showing a lot of PDA.

Tonight, Grande performed her song “God Is a Woman” and she is also a nominee. During her performance, Grande’s brother, Frankie, took her place next to Davidson in the audience.

While presenting an award on stage, Tiffany Haddish joked about all the celebrities getting engaged lately. In response, Grande and Davidson jokingly looked at each other and nodded.

While Davidson showed a lot of affection for his fiancee tonight, there were others who gave Grande loving shout outs. When Nicki Minaj picked up the first award of the night, she mentioned Grande in her acceptance speech and said that she loves Grande so much.

In addition to performing tonight, Grande picked up the award for Best Pop. Upon accepting the award, she thanked her fans, as well as her co-workers. Grande also thanked her friends and family and then she said, “Pete Davidson, thanks for existing.” Davidson looked on with a smile on his face.