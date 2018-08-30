Ariel Winter Shares Cleavage Selfie Despite Prior Backlash

On Wednesday, actress Ariel Winter took to Instagram to share a cute photo of herself, showing off her cleavage in a sleeveless dress.

Grow up and glow up 💫 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 29, 2018 at 4:37pm PDT

The Modern Family star received massive amounts of praise and support for the pic, with several of her followers commenting on how amazing she looks in the pic.

Winter, who previously underwent breast reduction surgery, was previously put on blast by at least one social media user, who criticized her for always dressing sexy. The comment was made after Winter attended Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood at Sunset Tower Hotel on August 28.

“So… you admit your dress slutty?? I swear you have never put on a pair of loose baggy sweatpants and a sweatshirt. Or a dress without cleavage. PLEASE try it. Ariel, you would be so much more comfortable and confident. I have literally never seen you in [a] non-revealing outfit (out of character) since 2017. Why do you feel the need to ALWAYS show something? Is it because you don’t want to be associated with your character? Just maybe try to wear a non-revealing outfit to an event ONCE and then after that you can do what you want. Trust me, you’re going to feel so much [more] confident on the red carpet and you won’t have to worry about things falling out or showing. It’s going to feel so much better,” Instagram user @annewinterss wrote.

The comment was posted on Sarah Hyland’s photo from the event, which you can see here. Winter received plenty of support from fans, who didn’t hesitate to defend her. Evidently, the nastiness didn’t put a damper on her night — or her confidence.

“Grow up and glow up,” Winter captioned the sexy snap, which received more than 32,000 likes in just 10 minutes.