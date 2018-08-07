‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2018 Time, Schedule & Channel

Bachelor in Paradise 2018 premieres with some new and some veteran cast members. Get the rundown on the show schedule, how to watch the new episodes online, what channel to watch on TV and more. Read on below.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2018 PREMIERE DATE: The finale date of The Bachelorette 2018 is August 6, 2018. It will begin at its normal time and, as usual, the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise will broadcast the following day, on August 7, 2018. Some of the cast members from season 5 of BIP are appearing on the live finale episode.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 5 TIME SCHEDULE: The normal time slot of Bachelor in Paradisse is Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. In past years, just like this one, the show premieres the day after the finale of The Bachelorette, on a Tuesday, then resumes its normal schedule in its Monday time slot.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “BACHELOR IN PARADISE” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to an extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you cannot watch the 2018 finale of Bachelor in Paradise live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Bachelor in Paradise episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and you then can watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you cannot watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon also has past episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2018 PREMIERE SYNOPSIS: In the premiere episode of what promises to be another wild ride of “Bachelor in Paradise,” our favorite members of Bachelor Nation begin their journey for another chance at finding love at a luxurious Mexico resort. Host and keeper of the keys Chris Harrison is there to greet the men and women that are hoping to find true love on the beach like Carly and Evan or Jade and Tanner, who found each other in previous seasons, and have since married and started families.