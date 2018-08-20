How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episode 4 Online

Bachelor in Paradise airs on two nights per week, which means that tonight is episode 4 of season 5, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise episodes live, as they air, online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to having a Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers subscribers a bundle of live television channels, including the ABC channel (live in most markets), so you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch tonight’s episode of the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Bachelor in Paradise episodes available after they air as well) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which provides you with 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The ABC network (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle via Sling TV. You can now sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and then you can watch the ABC network live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Bachelor in Paradise live tonight, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Last week, Chris Randone asked for Tia Booth to trust in him and move forward romantically, towards a relationship together. This was until Krystal Nielson approached Randone, telling him that she wanted to pursue a dating relationship with him as well. The two then shared a kiss.

Meanwhile, Booth was trusting in Randone that she was the only one for him in paradise, after she gave up on her romance with another man. Then, Booth’s former flame, Colton Underwood, revealed the unfortunate news that Randone was playing the field with Nielson. On tonight’s episode, ABC has reported that Booth ends up confronting Randone about his smooch session with Nielson.

In addition to the above live streaming options, Amazon also has episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online. BIP episodes can be bought individually, or purchased for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video information for the TV season you would like to purchase.

Also airing tonight, is the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, airing across several networks. The VMAs are airing on the CMT network, Paramount network, MTV, MTV2, BET, VH1 and on Comedy Central.