As Bachelor in Paradise season 5 enters its second week, it changes its schedule. The first episode premiered on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. The show now changes to two nights of new episodes per week. Monday and Tuesday nights will air brand new episodes of BIP5, starting with episodes 2 and 3 this week. Get the rundown of what to expect on these two episodes, the show schedule, how to watch the show online and more details below.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 5 TIME SCHEDULE: The new time slots for Bachelor in Paradise are Monday and Tuesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. Some episodes air until 10:01 p.m. ET/PT, so adjust your DVR if needed.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “BACHELOR IN PARADISE” SEASON 5 LIVE STREAM: If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to its extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you cannot watch the 2018 finale of Bachelor in Paradise live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Bachelor in Paradise episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of the packages, and you then can watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you cannot watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Amazon also has past episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online as well.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2018 EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: A noncommittal single returns from a date to an unwanted confrontation; a man learns last season’s Bachelorette is there to visit her friends, causing him a major breakdown.

“BACHELOR IN PARADISE” 2018 EPISODE 3 SYNOPSIS: Becca Kufrin talks to an emotional bachelor who needs closure; a nerdy computer programmer is surprisingly a hot commodity; a mixed-up man tries to figure out what he wants.

Tune into Bachelor in Paradise to find out who gets eliminated, who gets a rose, and which couples fall in love (or lust).