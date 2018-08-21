‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise airs two nights per week, on Monday and Tuesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC channel. Tonight airs episode 5 of the 2018 season and new cast members continue to arrive, as drama heats up with the current paradise residents. But, before we get into all the details on what happens on tonight’s episode, as well as other big spoilers for future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know about tonight’s episode or any upcoming episodes.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 5 reads, “Paradise’s original bartender, Jorge, shows up on the date and, as fate would have it, explains to the stunning couple that he has written a romance novel, which is depicted in a dramatization starring some fan favorite Bachelor alumni. All that this bartender-turned-author needs now are models to appear on the cover. One hot and steamy photoshoot leads the lusty lady to realize that she may not be ready to settle down with the supermarket sweetie anxiously waiting for back at the resort. A date card would certainly help in his love and war effort, but when the next one arrives, it has another guy’s name on it. This time, it is no surprise to anybody when the lucky lady invited out says yes. Hoping to return from the date with an established relationship, she is shocked when her friends, who also happen to be a happy couple from Paradise’s past, show up to help them soak up the local culture. When her old friend from home stuns her with a tearful warning about her date’s intentions, she knows that she must confront him to make sure that he is here for the right reasons.”

Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 5 online here to watch the show. Now, read on below for tonight’s show spoilers.

Leo Dottavio Ruins Joe the Grocer’s Relationship

Newcomer Leo Dottavio appears to sweep Kendall Long off her feet, much to the dismay of Joe the Grocer, who had been courting her. According to ABC, “A hunky ladies’ man walks into Paradise with his long locks flowing and asks out another fair-haired beauty, even though she is seemingly part of a happy couple with everybody’s favorite grocer. To everybody’s surprise, including her concerned beach beau, she says yes, and goes out with the would-be Fabio … One hot and steamy photoshoot leads the lusty lady to realize that she may not be ready to settle down with the supermarket sweetie anxiously waiting for back at the resort.” Kendall Long ends up in tears, confused about what to do about her new crush versus her previous crush.

Tia Booth and Colton Underwood Carry on With a Romance

Tia Booth previously said on the show that she broke things off with Colton Underwood because he didn’t know what he wanted, but now the two are back together in paradise. After ending her short-lived fling with Chris Randone, who seemed like “a good guy”, he moved forward with cast member Krystal Nielson. According to Reality Steve, Randone and Nielson leave paradise together engaged, while Booth leaves paradise alone.

Tonight, Tia Booth’s BFF Raven Gates shows up in paradise with her man and several other familiar faces from the past of BIP.

Formerly Engaged Benoit Beauséjour-Savard Arrives

Benoit Beauséjour-Savard met Clare Crawley on The Bachelor Winter Games and got engaged to her on national television. So, it may surprise some to see him on Bachelor in Paradise, but, unfortunately for Crawley fans, the two broke up. In April 2018, the two released a joint statement on Instagram.

People reported the the announcement as, “We understand A lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera … We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work … I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance.”

On tonight’s episode, promo videos lead us to believe that Savard may get in the middle of Jordan Kimball’s romance with Jenna Cooper. ABC reported that, “Love is definitely in the air on a third date when a new arrival from a foreign land asks out a newly available blonde bombshell who is over her last boyfriend after his behavior at the last cocktail party. Upon returning from a successful first date, the giddy couple is awaited by the guilt-ridden gentleman who attempts to win his girlfriend back with a bold gesture. Which guy can this fickle female trust to protect her heart forever?” According to Reality Steve, Savard does not end up with Cooper. In fact, Cooper reportedly gets engaged to Kimball.