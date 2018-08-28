‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise continues with episode 7 tonight. As new cast members arrive, the drama heats up with the current paradise residents. But, before we get into all the details on what happens on tonight’s episode, as well as other big spoilers for future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know about tonight’s episode or any upcoming episodes.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 7 reads, “Just when one guy is feeling reassured about his relationship after standing up for his love, it’s not long before his free-spirited girlfriend kisses yet another man on the beach … Meanwhile, the other man who couldn’t keep his lips to himself no longer expects this capricious woman’s rose, leading to a face-off that almost comes to blows and, ultimately, a hasty departure out of Paradise. The early exit of this misguided young man still leaves four candidates campaigning for the rose of the only independent woman. Cast in the role of Bachelorette for the night, the single lady chats with all four contenders to see if any show promise of being the great love she has been longing for.”

The synopsis continues, stating, “A new week brings the roses and the decision-making to the men, along with fresh female arrivals. With everyone in Paradise already happily coupled up, the new girls in town initially seem to be plumb out of luck until a seemingly trustworthy fellow, who just went all in on a relationship, agrees to go on a date with a newcomer. All of the ladies are shaken to the core, leaving them to ponder just how strong their relationships really are.”

This week, the women have the power to give out roses. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 5 online here to watch the show. Now, read on below for tonight’s show spoilers.

Joe the Grocer Is Betrayed Again By Kendall

Joe the Grocer and Kendall Long may not have broken up or stopped “talking”, but, when newcomer Leo Dottavio appeared last week on the show, he started to romance Kendall. Then Kendall started to see more of a future with Leo, rather than with Joe. Meanwhile, Leo was already playing the field with other women behind Kendall’s back, kissing fellow cast member Chelsea.

Last night, after Leo was confronted about his womanizing ways, he started to turn things around on Kendall, placing the blame on her, so it looks like Leo’s time is almost up in paradise, as ABC reported, “Threatened with the loss of his lady, the guilty party reaches a breaking point that leaves everyone shocked.” In a preview of tonight’s show, it appears that Leo’s temper gets the better of him and Joe confronts him to defend Kendall.

Unfortunately, according to Reality Steve, Joe and Kendall do not leave the show together. However, they have hung out recently, according to some social media photos on Instagram.

Leo Dottavio Leaves Paradise

When it comes to Leo’s journey in paradise coming to an end, ABC writes that tonight, “Just when one guy is feeling reassured about his relationship after standing up for his love, it’s not long before his free-spirited girlfriend kisses yet another man on the beach. She feels compelled to tell her grocer in shining armor what happened, knowing it will hurt him once again and perhaps even lose his patience once and for all with her wandering ways. Meanwhile, the other man who couldn’t keep his lips to himself no longer expects this capricious woman’s rose, leading to a face-off that almost comes to blows and, ultimately, a hasty departure out of Paradise.”

With Leo gone, there are four men vying for a rose from one single lady.

Additional spoilers for tonight’s show include Eric and Angela going on a date in a “Miracle Suite” together. Annaliese is enjoying her new-found like with recent addition to the cast, Kamil. Krystal continues to pursue a relationship with Chris, though she went on a date with Connor. But, it looks like Chelsea and Connor develop some chemistry.