‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise 2018 airs tonight and emotions are already running high, couples are forming and new cast members continue to arrive. There is also a recent blast from the past, for many, who shows up. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know about tonight’s episode or any upcoming episodes.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 2 reads, “The drama begins as a noncommittal single returns from his date with a former flame and unwanted confrontation awaits him back on the beach. Meanwhile, the next date card goes to a professional wrestler who steals one lively lady away from a handsome firefighter who was courting her just the night before. With all of the mixing and matching going on, it’s anyone’s guess who will stay and who will go, and it’s left up to the women at the first rose ceremony of the season. After pressure from her girlfriends, one frustrated friend-without-benefits tells her guy with cold feet to be all in with her or she’s moving on. So, when the former NFL player decides to explore his options, his rival for her affection sees an opportunity to score major points … Things get intense when a man finds out that last season’s Bachelorette has arrived in Paradise to pay a visit to her girlfriends. After only recently telling her that he loved her, this conflicted contender realizes just how confused he is, resulting in a major breakdown.

The show airs on Monday and Tuesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 5 online here. Read on below for this week’s spoilers.

The David Ravitz and Jordan Kimball Feud Continues to Heat Up

David Ravitz and Jordan Kimball, who went on the two-on-one date together last season on The Bachelorette, are both in paradise. And, their hostility towards each other has not died down. In a sneak peek from tonight’s episode, Ravitz sits down with Annaliese Puccini to warn her against investing any feelings in Kimball. Puccini says that she will be taking everything “with a grain of salt”, while Ravitz says he wants to make sure she doesn’t fall for the wrong guy. He also tells her that he does not believe Kimball is on the show to find love.

Krystal Nielson Goes On a Date With Wrestler Kenny King

Former Bachelor villain Krystal Nielson had hit it off with Kevin Wentz, who previously dated Ashley Iaconetti. Ashley I. is currently engaged to longtime crush Jared Haibon, and the engagement is actually shown this season on BIP5.

So, Nielson and King go on a wrestling date tonight, but they are not in it for the long haul … and Nielson isn’t going to end up with Wentz either. She does get engaged this season though … According to Reality Steve, Nielson actually gets engaged to Chris Randone. That’s right. Randone and Tia Booth are not a match made in heaven.

Colton Underwood Has the Roughest Episode Yet

Fresh off of his getting re-aquainted with Tia Booth, Colton Underwood’s intentions on the show are questioned by others. Underwood is confronted and his fellow cast members wonder if he’s on the show for the right reasons, especially since he is fresh out of his relationship with former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. Chris Randone, who also went on a date with Booth on the premiere episode, has a lot to say about Underwood as well. Several of the cast members voice that they would love to see Underwood get eliminated and when Becca Kufrin shows up in paradise, Underwood has difficulty with her being there.