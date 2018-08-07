‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Proposal: See the Neil Lane Diamond Engagement Ring

On tonight’s finale episode of The Bachelorette 2018, Garrett Yrigoyen sat down with famous jewelry designer Neil Lane to pick out his intended future wife’s ring. When Yrigoyen sat down with Neil Lane, he decided to pick a ring that had a stone on either side of the center diamond, representing the couple’s past, present and future. Yrigoyen said it was perfect for star Becca Kufrin because she helped him get over his past and he was excited for their future together.

Jewelry designer Lane once told USA Today:

I make these rings with love and compassion, and really hoping that these people stay together. And, what happens afterwards? I don’t know. If they break up, the ring, it goes to ring heaven. There are a bunch of rings in ring heaven and God is watching them — and probably trying them on!

For many seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Lane has designed the rings for the franchise, but, according to Radar Online, engagement rings on the show contractually belong to the show. So, if the engagement does not work out within two years, the rings reportedly have to go back to ABC. Bustle has reported that if the break up occurs after two years and the couple decides to sell it, ABC gets the first chance to buy it back.

When Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Kufrin on The Bachelor 2018, Us Weekly reported that he chose a ring that was a 4-carat platinum-set diamond ring worth $80,000.

On the live segment of the 2018 finale of The Bachelorette, host Chris Harrison asked Kufrin what she thought about the ring. She said that her jaw hit the sand.

When Blake Horstmann was rejected by Kufrin on the finale, he was totally blind-sided and said he couldn’t believe he wasn’t “the one” for her. Even through his tears of heartbreak, Horstmann still told Kufrin that he loved her. Kufrin cried to the cameras that she felt like a monster for letting Horstmann go, but that Yrigoyen was a better fit for her.

She told the cameras that she picked who she couldn’t imagine spending her life without.

Not long into Yrigoyen’s proposal, he got a bit nervous when he was interrupted by Kufrin. She then told him that she had been saving three very special words for the right person on this journey and she finally told him, “I love you.” With that, Yrigoyen knew he was in the clear and would be able to carry out a successful proposal. He picked up Kufrin with a huge hug and got down on one knee with the gold sparkler. Then, when Kufrin agreed to marry him, he exclaimed, “Gimme that finger!”

The couple was ecstatic and on the live segment of the finale, they both talked about how they couldn’t wait to go out together in public. Kufrin and Yrigoyen just wanted to start normal lives as a team. They wanted to enjoy life with their stereotypical mini van, go to Costco, and have a family together.