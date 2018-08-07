‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Proposal Live Recap: Who Is Becca Kufrin’s Fiance?

On the finale episode of The Bachelorette, star Becca Kufrin said that she liked that her relationship with contestant Garrett Yrigoyen didn’t happen overnight. She said she enjoyed the fact that it evolved. She also told Yrigoyen that she feels a little bit of home with him and that he reminds her so much of her father, who died of cancer in 2009. With Blake Horstmann, she said she felt an instant connection and that she had fallen in love with him weeks before the finale. So, which one of them did she pick. Read on below for the live recap of the proposal, along with the heartbreak of the runner-up. BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS.

Becca Kufrin had difficulty choosing which man to be with, but said that, ultimately, she went with the person she said she couldn’t picture her life without. Kufrin said she found her partner, as well as herself, through this journey.

Blake Horstmann was the first person shown proposing to Kufrin and she ended up rejecting him, saying that Yrigoyen was a better fit. Horstmann appeared blind-sided and crushed by the break up. Horstmann was shown bawling into a towel after he walked away, as Kufrin also cried to the cameras, saying she thought it would be Horstmann for so long.

Horstmann was then shown live in the studio for part of the live segment of the finale, with host Chris Harrison. He said that he never thought he would hear “no” when he proposed.