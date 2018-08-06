Are Becca Kufrin & Blake Horstmann Engaged & Still Together Today?

Blake Horstmann is one of the final 2 on The Bachelorette 2018 and fans want to know if star Becca Kufrin is engaged to him or not. Are they still together today or did Kufrin choose contestant Garrett Yrigoyen?

Horstmann confessed his love to Kufrin two weeks prior to the overnight dates, but Kufrin did not return those words, though she did admit her feelings to the cameras on the fantasy suite dates episode. Prior to the couple’s overnight date, Kufrin told the cameras that, “With Blake, I just feel so 100% myself and it’s so effortless with him. After my first date with Blake, I started to see a future with him. There’s just something about him and the way that he makes me feel that I can’t even describe. I am in love with Blake and I can’t imagine not having Blake in my life.”

Also on the overnight date, Horstmann voiced his trepidation about his relationship with Kufrin, explaining that he didn’t know if she had the same kind of connection with the other men. He worried that she wasn’t having the same feelings for him as she was for the others.

Now, before we get into spoilers on the finale episode of The Bachelorette 2018, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know the outcome of this season or who Becca Kufrin is engaged to.

With that out of the way, let’s get some answers out of the way. According to Reality Steve, though there were rumors that Horstmann was the winner this season, he is not engaged to be married to Kufrin and they are not still together today. Kufrin accepts a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen on the finale episode and they are still together today.

Horstmann had said during the overnight dates that the other men on the show couldn’t possibly love Kufrin the way he does, but he was scared her feelings were stronger for them. On the finale, Horstmann met with Kufrin’s family members and even some of them were concerned about Horstmann’s fears. ABC reported, “As Becca introduces Blake to her family, she is shaken, realizing that she will need to break one man’s heart in the end. Her family is immediately impressed with Blake and his connection with Becca, but they do pick up on his concern about his competition. Nevertheless, Blake has no problem sharing his love for Becca with her mother.” Though Kufrin’s family said Horstmann seemed to be more of her equal and that they were “a matched pair,” they also said Horstmann could be more of a risk, according to People.

When faced with having to break things off with Horstmann on the finale, Kufrin told the cameras that she felt like “a monster.” She also seemed to understand what ex-fiance, Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., had gone through in the final days, narrowing two people down to just one person. Horstmann previously told Kufrin that he’s “the kind of man who looks for a reason to stay, not for a reason to stay.”

Reality TV World has reported that Kufrin is still in love with runner-up Horstmann and that she may not be as “compatible” with winner Yrigoyen. Could this be true? Fans will just have to wait and see how it all plays out on the live segment of the 2018 finale of The Bachelorette.