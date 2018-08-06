Becca Kufrin’s Mom & Dad’s Cancer Battles

Becca Kufrin’s family has suffered great loss and battles over the years when it comes to the lives of her parents. Kufrin’s dad, Steven, died in 2009, after a four-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Then, Kufrin’s mom, Jill, was diagnosed with breast cancer, but overcame the disease. Kufrin first opened up to America about her hardships when she was a contestant on The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the star. Luyendyk got to meet Kufrin’s mother and her Uncle Gary, who stepped in as a father figure after Kufrin’s father’s death.

According to Steven Kufrin’s obituary, he died on Sunday, September 20, 2009, and he was an Air Force veteran. He also worked for the U.S. Fish And Wildlife Services and he was the “point man for a USFWS program that helped rural landowners — with financial and technical assistance — preserve wetlands … throughout the Midwest,” as reported by Bustle. In 2005, one year after Steven was diagnosed with cancer, the U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service dedicated a 739-acre waterfowl production area to him. In addition, Steven received the National Wetlands Conservation Lifetime Achievement Award from them.

When it comes to Jill Kufrin’s cancer battle, Kufrin showed her support on social media, writing on Instagram in October 2015 a heartfelt message with a photo of her mom. Kufrin wrote, “This beautiful soul never ceases to amaze me. She has endured two major surgeries in the past couple weeks, countless appointments with surgeons and oncologists, and continually deals with uncertainties that come holding cancer’s hand. And yet she has shown more strength, grace and positivity than most people will ever have in an entire lifetime. This picture was taken just two days after her initial surgery and captures her spirit radiantly. Here’s to my momma bear, best friend, and my #WCW today and everyday. #fcancer #breastcancerawareness.”

Together, Jill and Steven Kufrin had two daughters – Becca and her sister, Emily, who appears on the finale episode of The Bachelorette 2018, along with Jill and Kufrin’s uncle.

Since her dad’s passing, Kufrin continues to post heart-warming messages about him and photos of him on Instagram. In one Father’s Day post, she wrote, “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the angel that is Steven Karl (with a K) Kufrin. He gets the Father-of-a-Lifetime award for putting up with me between the ages of 3-17.”

When Kufrin was on The Bachelor, she admitted to Arie Luyendyk Jr. that she was in a long, off-and-on relationship with ex-boyfriend Ross Jirgl. She also said that he had helped her get through her father’s death. On the show, Kufrin said that she and Jirgl were together longer than they should have been, partly because he helped her grieve the loss of her dad. Kufrin said that he was really there for her and helped her deal with the tragedy.

The finale episode of The Bachelorette 2018 is a live event. The show airs on the ABC network tonight, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. Tune in to see who Becca Kufrin picks to be her fiance.