Bella Hadid Dons Black Bikini in Pool Day Pic

On Sunday evening, Bella Hadid took to Instagram to post one of her sexiest snaps yet. Hadid was wearing a black bikini with silver straps while hanging out in a pool. The model showed off her trim body as she posed for the picture, taken in what appears to be her backyard.

Hadid propped herself up on the edge of the swimming pool, putting her flat stomach on display. She tilted her head to the side, closed her eyes, and wore a smile while the photo was taken. Hadid captioned the photo with one simple word; Sunday. She added a black heart emoji, perhaps giving a nod to her black swimsuit. You can see the post below.

Sunday🖤 A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:21pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Hadid posted a picture of some flowers from her dad’s garden. “Baba’s backyard,” she captioned the pic, tagging her dad, Mohammed Hadid. Bella has been spending time with her family whenever she can, but she has been away from her sister Gigi for a couple of weeks.

Gigi Hadid has partnered up with UNICEF and has been visiting children in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Bella posted a few photos and videos to her Instagram story this weekend, showing her support for her sister Gigi’s latest venture.

“Today we also visited a @UNICEF Learning Center in the Shamlapur Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (Camp Population: 13,050). This is the 7-10 year old class, they are one class of 3 daily shifts (there is also a 4-6 y/o class and a 11-14 y/o class). Here they learn Burmese and English, Mathematics, and Life Skills (exercise, breathing, and self-hygiene), as well as given psychosocial support where they can openly discuss how they are doing emotionally. Their English teacher is a local lady from the host-community in Cox’s Bazar, and their Burmese teacher is a Rohingya refugee, both whom have been recently trained using an Emergency Curriculum developed for this crisis,” Gigi captioned an Instagram picture that she posted this weekend.

While Gigi has been gone, she and Bella have been communicating via video chat. The sisters have shared some of those moments on their respective Instagram stories — and today was no exception. Bella shared a video of her phone while video-chatting with Gigi on Saturday. In a subsequent photo of Gigi and some children from the aforementioned initiative, Bella wrote, “love and admiration,” showing her love and support for Gigi.