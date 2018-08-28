Bella Hadid Goes Topless for ‘Pop’ Magazine Photoshoot

Bella Hadid recently did a photoshoot for Pop Magazine. The model posed nude, covering her top half with her hands and her bottom half with a red fringe-like skirt of some kind. Based on the hashtags on the photos, the piece appears to be from Alexander McQueen’s collection.

Hadid was photographed by Stevie Dance for the magazine’s 39th issue.

“A new era of POP Magazine. Change is good, change is inevitable, change is NOW,” reads the mag’s description on its website. You can see some of Hadid’s photos from the shoot below.

Me n Miss Stevie @stevie_dance A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Aug 28, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

In the following picture, Hadid is topless, covering up her chest with a fluffy pink scarf.

In the third shot, Hadid covered her naked body with what looks like a plastic comforter or even a deflated air mattress, though it’s more likely a very high-fashion gown that is sprawled out on the ground.

“I don’t wanna wake up,” Hadid captioned a behind-the-scenes shot posted last week. She seemed to have an amazing time working with Stevie Dance on this project.

Aside from heating up the pages of Pop, Hadid has been rekindling her romance with on-again boyfriend, The Weeknd.

“The 21-year-old supermodel and 28-year-old singer shared a kiss outside of their Los Angeles hotel before heading out to brunch. The couple kept their ensembles cute and casual for their date. Gigi Hadid’s little sister rocked a sporty, zip-up jacket and athletic shorts for the outing and tucked her hair into a bun,” E! News reported on Monday.