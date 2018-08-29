Bella Harris: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bella Harris received lots of attention after she posted a photo of her and Drake on her Instagram. The caption for the photo read: “No place I’d rather be,” leading many to assume that she and the rapper are dating.

Harris, 18, has yet confirm whether she and Drake is romantically involved, but the speculations continue to surface, especially after she was reportedly seen backstage at several of Drake’s most recent concerts.

Here’s what you need to know about Harris:

1. She’s Known Drake & Attended His Concerts Since 2016

While the attention surrounding their relationship has been a recent development, Harris and Drake, 31, have actually known each other since 2016. Harris attended that year’s American Music Awards, where Drake won Favorite Hip-Hop Album, Favorite Rap Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop/R&B Song, and took several photos with him afterwards. She posted a pair of them to Instagram with the caption “Congrats tonight @champagnepapi.”

Harris also posted a photo of her and the “God’s Plan” rapper while he was on tour. “Last night w this legend,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #RevengeTour. The photo is dated September 28, 2016, however, means the concert that night was held in Inglewood, California as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour. Check out the original post below.

Harris has also cited the rapper as someone whose music she gravitates towards in her personal life. In an interview with Popular TV, she said that Drake was one of the artists she listens to most. “Well I listen to a lot of Drake, and I love Rihanna. I was looking up her song lyrics the other day, just to make sure I was getting them right.”

In a separate interview with Misguided, she revealed that the last song she had listened to was Drake’s 2016 single “Fake Love.”

2. She Is a Fashion Model Who’s Posed for Vogue & Calvin Klein

ciao friends 👋🏽❤️ A post shared by Bella B Harris (@bellabharris) on Jul 19, 2018 at 5:57pm PDT

Harris started modeling at a young age, but it wasn’t until she began posting photos under her real name that her career began to take shape. “My first Instagram name when I was younger was a combination of me and my best friend at the time but it was really confusing to a lot of people especially so I changed it to just my name,” she told Misguided. “My middle name is just an initial ‘B’ so thats why my Instagram became Bella B. Harris and maybe one day I’ll be known as ‘Bella B’.”

Harris is currently a model for The Industry Model MGMT and has posed for such noted brands as Calvin Klein, Guess, Vogue, and Fenty. She currently has 53K followers on Instagram.

When asked what she enjoys most about her career, Harris said it was the ability to reinvent yourself with each subsequent photo shoot. “I have so many hopes and dreams for the future. You don’t have to label or define yourself by just one thing,” she explained. “I hope to be successful at modeling and really nail all aspects of the modeling business but I really want to do so much more. I have dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and I love fashion and the fashion industry.”

As far as juggling her personal life with her career, Harris has said that its surprisingly easy. “I don’t talk about my work with my friends, or anyone at school really, because I don’t want anyone to be like, ‘you’re a model, you think you’re so cool, blah blah blah.'” she told Popular TV. “Like, what is that supposed to mean?! It’s just easier to not [talk about it]. And with my friends, I mean, they’re my friends so we have better things to talk about! There’s one girl at my school who models, too, but she’s a junior so we don’t really hang out.”

3. Her Father Is Legendary R&B Producer Jimmy Jam

Harris has close ties to the music industry by way of her father James Samuel Harris III, also known as Jimmy Jam. As part of the legendary musical duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, he has written or produced 31 top ten hits in the UK and 41 top ten hits in the United States. They’ve also have 16 singles top the Billboard Hot 100 dating back to the 1980s.

Some of the most notable artists that Jimmy Jam has worked with over the years include George Michael, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Kanye West and Janet Jackson. The latter is also Harris’ godmother. To date, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have the most nominations ever for Producer of the Year at the Grammy Awards with 11, and have won five.

In an interview with Social Life Mag, Harris spoke about possibly starting a music career of her own with her brothers Max and Tyler. “That would be cool for my dad to see. My brothers do love music as well as creating music. Max actually makes a lot of songs and wants to make an album soon. I believe he might be the one to follow in my dad’s footsteps.”

4. She Previously Worked for Drake’s Alleged Ex Rihanna

Harris has previously worked with Puma and with Fenty, the fashion brand owned by Rihanna. Rihanna has had a complicated history with Drake, dating back to 2008, when they reportedly hooked up. They’ve collaborated on hit singles like “What’s My Name?”, “Take Care” and “Work” over the years, but any rumors of a potential romance were squashed when RiRi was interviewed by Vogue. She said that Drake made her “uncomfortable” when he confessed his love for her at the 2016 VMAs, and that they no longer “have a friendship.”

Too Good❤️ @champagnepapi A post shared by Bella B Harris (@bellabharris) on May 5, 2016 at 12:18am PDT

In an interview with Misguided, Harris referred to the singer as her female role model. “My female hero would have to be Rihanna. I was speechless when I met her and she was so nice and friendly to me,” she said. “She has accomplished and achieved so much in her career. I mean she can honestly do no wrong and I wish I could pull off all of the outfits she wears. I love her Fenty-Puma clothing line and I was thrilled when I was booked to model in her Fenty-Puma presentation for her new Spring line.”

5. Drake Has Hinted That He & Harris Are Just Friends

Drake seemed to shut down reports that he and Harris are romantically involved. During a concert performance at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, OK Magazine reports that he told the crowd he was “single and ready to go.” Earlier this year, Drake made headlines when he confirmed that he fathered a child with former adult actress Sophie Brussaux.

In April 2018, Drake was rumored to be dating British singer Raye. According to the Sun, the pair hooked up after a series of late-night studio sessions. “Raye is a massive fan of Drake’s work and reached out on Twitter to send him one of her songs,” says an inside source. “He was clearly impressed by her songwriting talents and when they met to record, it quickly became obvious it wasn’t just her music he was interested in.”