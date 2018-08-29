Big Mouth Season 2: First Trailer & Photos Released

Big Mouth’s second season finally has a release date – October 5. Fans were happily surprised when Netflix released a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of the uncomfortably hilarious, raunchy adult cartoon centered around children dealing with the throes of puberty and coming of age.

Netflix debuted a first look teaser for the new season today, accompanied by four screenshots of clips, giving fans a look at some spin-the-bottle action and the return of the Hormone Monster Maurice, voiced by co-creator Nick Kroll, and Hormone Monstress Connie, voiced by actress Maya Rudolph.

John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein are all back as well, along with newcomers Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), who will be playing a girl Gina, the first girl in school to develop breasts, and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), who will take the role of the Shame Wizard, mortal enemy of the Hormone Monster, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Big Mouth was created by Nick Kroll (The League), Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy), Jennifer Flackett (Beverly Hills, 90210) and Mark Levin (The Wonder Years), according to Polygon. The show centers around a group of awkward teenagers going through puberty, and was either a huge hit or a massive miss with viewers.

Polygon called Big Mouth one of 2017’s most underrated shows, writing:

Big Mouth turns those scary moments of uncertainty into literal monsters that only the affected tween can see. They have a bond with their hormone monster who they’re revolted by, but also rely on for centuries-old wisdom. Big Mouth gives its characters an entity to point to and blame for all of life’s mishaps; by shaping puberty as an unrelenting gargoyle, Big Mouth reinvigorates one of television’s most well-worn topics. This isn’t South Park, and it’s not Clone High. It’s not a juvenile take on a universal subject and it’s not a show about younger characters designed for an intellectual audience, but that’s what makes Big Mouth so special. Being a teenager isn’t a cookie-cutter experience; it’s different for every person.

Season one is available to binge on Netflix, so fans can get caught up just in time for season two.