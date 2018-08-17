Blake Meahl, Jill Janus’ Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blake Meahl was the boyfriend of heavy metal singer Jill Janus, who died on Tuesday, August 14. Janus’ Huntress bandmates confirmed Thursday that the singer took her own life in Portland, Oregon. Janus had long suffered from mental illness and also battled cancer in 2015. She was 43 years old.



Meahl is the lead guitarist for Huntress. He and Janus had been together for nearly a decade when she took her own life.

In the post about Janus’ death, Huntress also shared information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress.”

1. Meahl Shared His Pain on Facebook and Wrote That He Hopes Janus Has Finally Found Peace

Blake Meahl took to Facebook on Thursday, August 16. He shared that he and Janus had been together for nine years “creating a home, having a family and building our passion project Huntress.” He described the pain of losing her as “the most gutting emotion i have ever experienced.”

Meahl also included hopeful words in his facebook post. He acknowledged Janus’ long struggle with mental illness. “Baby, I hope you have found the peace that you couldn’t find on this planet. I miss you so much and will always carry a piece of you in my heart.”

Jill Janus’ last post on Meahl’s Facebook was a touching birthday message on July 27. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favorite human being, Blake Meahl! Guitarist for Huntress & the coolest Leo you’ll ever meet. I’m so glad you were born. 🦁”

2. Blake Meahl and Jill Janus Met After She Saw Him Perform, While She Was Searching for Possible Bandmates



Blake Meahl and Jill Janus did an interview with Fight+Music in 2014, during a tour stop in Toronto. Meahl explained how his love for punk rock inspired him to learn to play the guitar. He said, “I think that’s probably how it happens for every punk ass little kid.” He listed musical inspirations that included Led Zeppelin, Sabbath and Judas Priest.

Meahl and Janus met after she began crafting the idea for the band Huntress. She needed bandmates and began searching for the perfect team. She found Meahl when he was playing with a band called “Professor. ”

Meahl says he thought Janus was beautiful from the first moment he saw her. He says Janus showed up at one of their shows. Meahl was surprised to see her jamming out to their music. “It was a trip, I’ll not forget that night. We were a local band, we’d done some touring…We were like, ‘Why is this really attractive blond standing in the front actually enjoying all these nerdy stoner riffs?’ This doesn’t make any sense.’ And sure enough, yeah, she was all about it.”

3. Meahl Described the Success of Huntress as ‘Surreal’ During a 2013 Tour



Blake Meahl’s previous bands included Trigger Renegade and Professor. He contributed vocals and guitar to both bands. But Huntress was the band that earned Meahl notoriety as a lead guitarist. The band spread their influence further in 2013, when they were part of the Mayhem touring festival.

Meahl sat down for an interview with Groovey.TV during the tour’s stop in Denver. When asked about Huntress’ success and growing popularity, Meahl described the experience as “surreal.” He explained, “We’ve all been playing for a long time, in different bands and trying to make this happen. And to see the response be so positive to something you’re doing… you know, we’re not trying to please everybody. When people see your vision and are into it, it’s an unbelievable experience.”

Huntress was heavily promoting their second album, Starbound Beast, during the Mayhem Tour. Meahl described the creation of the record as the “most organic process I’ve ever experienced.” He said the first album was rewritten and agonized over for a very long time. But with Starbound, Meahl says Huntress did not overthink the process.

4. Blake Meahl Worked in Landscaping Before Huntress Was Created in 2009

According to his Facebook page, Meahl was originally from Sierra Madre, California. He graduated from high school in Pasadena before attending the University of California at Santa Cruz. It does not say what Meahl chose to study.

Meahl lists Garden View Landscape in Monrovia, California as a previous employer. According to its website, the company specializes in swimming pool construction. An outdated LinkedIn profile for Meahl states that he was the chief financial officer for the company.

5. Music Runs in the Family: Blake Meahl’s Brother Tyler Is a Drummer

Blake Meahl’s brother Tyler was also part of the Huntress family. He joined the band as a drummer in 2014.

Tyler splits his time between projects. He has been a drummer for the heavy metal band Holy Grail since 2009. According to his LinkedIn page, Tyler also lists “web developer” as one of his jobs.

Jill Janus appears to have shared a tight bond with Tyler as well. She referred to him as her little brother during a birthday post on March 31, 2018.