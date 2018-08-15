‘Born This Way’ Season 4 Cast Spoilers

A&E’s Born This Way is back tonight for an all-new season.

The show will air fewer episodes this season, but more episodes will air at a time. The entire season will finish on September 5.

The main focus of the season will be the wedding of Cristina and Angel, which is just on the horizon. We’ll watch Cristina try on a variety of wedding dresses in the hopes of finding the perfect one.

We’ll also watch as Rachel and Megan plan to move in together without the parents.

To learn more about the individual cast members on the show, read on:

Elena

Elena is the energetic one of the group. She was born in Japan; her father is Japanese and her mother is Australian.

A&E writes, “Elena has often struggled with accepting herself and her disability. Even just hearing the words, ‘Down syndrome,’ evokes a visceral reaction. Her personal conflicts inspire the other cast members to examine their own self-images and ideas of what it means to be an adult with Down syndrome.”

Megan

Megan is a driven entrepreneur and has enjoyed her time on the show. In an interview with WebMD, she states, “I’ve made a lot of new friends on the show. And I’ve been all over the country, traveling more and meeting lots of people. The connections I have made are really cool.”

Asked what projects she’s working on, she says, “I’m working on my first chapter book for young adults with Down syndrome. It’s called Don’t Limit Me. I am going to New York City for a book promotion and to meet my new agent. We’re going to work on the book together and figure out when it will be coming out.”

Steven

Steven is a huge movie buff and can name a ton of Best Picture winners.

According to his A&E’s bio, Steven has a form of Down Syndrome known as Mosaic Down syndrome.

Sean

Sean calls himself a “ladies’ man”. Sean’s mother, Sandra, has written three books about her son “navigating the school system and beyond.”

Rachel

Rachel is excited to be the Maid of Honor for her younger brother’s wedding this year.

Rachel, 35, was working in a mailroom for an insurance company when she joined the cast of Born This Way. She was diagnosed pre-diabetic on the show, and has since made it her goal to get into shape.

Cristina

Cristina is a romantic and has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, Angel, for nearly five years.

This season, she’s going through all the milestones necessary to make the big day perfect. Her A&E bio reads, “Her close-knit family hails from Spain, and Cristina enjoys learning the language and cooking traditional Spanish meals. She fully plays the part of the big sister to her two younger brothers, always teasing them about dating and work.”

John

John is an entrepreneur and music fanatic. He’s a big fan of rapping and is currently working on his debut album JT: The Project.