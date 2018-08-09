Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Abs in Bra & Tiny Bottoms

Britney Spears showed off her super-toned abs in her latest selfie. The pop star took to Instagram to share a picture that she snapped of herself in a full-length mirror, wearing a revealing outfit from her “Piece of Me” tour.

As you can see in the photo below, Spears rocked a black bra top with a silver diamond pattern and a pair of tiny string-sided bottoms. She captioned the photo with a couple of “good luck” emojis and a hat with a green flower emoji.

🍀👒🍀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

Spears has always been rather strict about her workouts. Not only does she get her cardio in (she’s a huge fan of running), but she’s been known to do tons of crunches. She also dances just about every day, on tour and in rehearsals, which only helps keep her body in check.

Back in April, Spears posted a workout video on Instagram, telling her followers that she had recently changed things up.

“Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!!” Spears wrote. You can check out the post below.

These days, Spears is dating dancer and personal trainer, Sam Asghari. According to Royal Personal Training, Asghari is certified in Action Personal Trainer Certificate and Internationally Published Fitness Model. He is certified in Sports Specific Training, Weight Loss, Muscle Gain, Corrective Exercise, and Full Body Toning.

As you can probably imagine, Spears and Asghari are both very dedicated to staying in shape.