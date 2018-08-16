Britney Spears Dances With Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Crop Top, Tight Jeans

Britney Spears got a special visit from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who arrived in Belgium on Wednesday to hang out with Spears and watch her “Piece of Me” show. Before hitting the stage at the Sportspaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, Spears and Asghari shared a few special moments in her hotel room — and they wanted to share some of those moments with the world.

Spears and Asghari decided to do a little bit of dancing together before Spears’ show. The pop star posted a short video of her dance moves — and Asghari stealing a kiss from her — as she looked into the camera and said, “before my show,” after Asghari spun her around. You can see the video below.

Spears also included a still photo in the post, showing off her incredibly toned abs — and her good-looking man. Asghari shared the same photo on his Instagram page a short while later.

Spears’ pre-show look consisted of a short-sleeved, tight, black crop-top and a pair of dark blue skinny jeans, accentuating her tiny waist. Asghari was in a fitted black tee and a pair of black shorts, putting his jacked arms on display — he is a personal trainer, after all.

“From Belgium, with love,” Asghari captioned the photo, subbing out the word “Belgium” with the flag of Belgium emoji and tagging Spears. You can check out his post below.

From 🇧🇪 with love @britneyspears A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Aug 15, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

It’s unknown how long Asghari will be hanging out with his leading lady, who is currently touring Europe. She has several upcoming shows in the UK, Ireland, and France, before heading back to the States. In 2019, she will be heading back to Las Vegas for an all-new residency at the Monte Carlo.