Britney Spears Rocks Skinny Jeans in London

Britney Spears took London by storm this weekend, bringing her Piece of Me tour across the pond. The pop star received rave reviews for her show in Las Vegas, and decided to take things on the road before opening her new residency at the Monte Carlo in 2019. She played a couple of shows in the UK this weekend, and seemed to really enjoy her stay.

Before heading to Paris, France, for two nights at the AccorHotels Arena, Spears took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in casual wear. Spears gave up her super-common tummy-bearing tops for a casual, long-sleeved number and a pair of skinny jeans.

“Can’t wait to come back to London, especially if all visits will be as amazing as this one at @hotelcaferoyal! Absolutely love these beautiful flowers – they make me feel at home,” Spears captioned the photo. You can see it below.

For the most part, it seems as though London feels similarly about Spears and simply can’t wait for her to return. According to The Guardian, Spears rocked the O2 Arena this weekend.

“She has a deep loam of hits and genre standouts, and the physical stamina to perform them for an hour-and-a-half. The recent stuff isn’t bad either. Her Glory album of 2017 was well received, but Spears is careful not to overdo it. Even her iffier albums yield dance floor galvanizers: 2013’s lackluster Britney Jean offered up Work Bitch, this set’s opening number, one of those Britney songs that reads as live-action commentary about Spears grunting it out to maintain her lifestyle. It ushers in a gig that has the air of a very swanky body sculpt session,” the sire reported.

Spears fans will be delighted to know that the Womanizer singer brought back her British accent for at least two of her shows across the pond.

“What the hell is wrong with you? You’ve got to do better than that! Let’s try it again! Jesus Christ,” Spears said, in her very best British accent, when the arena didn’t scream loud enough for her. According to Page Six, she did something similar at her show in Ireland.