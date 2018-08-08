Are Brooke and Joao Still Dating on ‘Below Deck’?

It’s been a bumpy ride for two of our favorite Below Deck stars, Brooke Laughton and Joao Franco.

This season, Joao found himself in the middle of a twisted love triangle with Brooke and Kasey Cohen.

A big turning point, Bravo notes, came at Hannah’s birthday party. Joao said that he “knew what he wanted” and everyone thought he’d chosen Kasey. Then Brooke confessed her love for him, kissed Joao, and Joao kissed her back. Hmm.

Speaking to Bravo, Joao says he always wanted Brooke. “I seem to say she’s the one, but I actually just say that I know what I want. I did know what I wanted, and to be fair, I wanted to be with Brooke, but at that time when I said, ‘I know what I want,’ I wanted no one… I had a certain idea that I wasn’t going to get with anyone. I also had it in my mind that if Kasey tried to kiss me, I may have kissed her back. I did not expect Brooke to sit down and actually for the first time express her feelings towards me. And right there and then, it all made sense to me.”

Since then, the two have been dating. And based on their social media accounts, they’re still going strong today.

On July 17, Joao posted a picture of him and Brooke to Instagram, writing, “Wow…, this next episode….. i can’t even…😱#belowdeckmed #belowdeck #love #51minds #bravotv #realitytv #naples #yachtlife #travel @brookelaughton.”

Fans seem to be supportive of the relationship. One person commented, “You two are such a beautiful couple 💕💕💕 true loveee.” Another wrote, “Love these two!!!”

What attracted Brooke to Joao in the first place? Speaking to Decider recently, the British beauty said, “It was a really initial thing. Obviously when we’re thrown on the boat, we all meet each other. Just physically he was really my type; strapping, broad, tanned, the accent. And then when I got to know him a bit more, he’s really intelligent which I admire in people, and he’s super hardworking and very driven. That was where it came from, the chemistry and my like for him, on the surface.”

Be sure to tune into Below Deck Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT to see how Joao and Brooke’s love story unfolds.