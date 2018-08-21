Busy Philipps Slams Guy Who Fat-Shamed Her Sports Bra Selfie

Busy Philipps posted a picture in her workout gear, standing on a trampoline, on Tuesday, and while the response to her post was mostly positive, she did have to deal with one internet troll in particular.

Here’s how it all went down: The actress took part in The Awesome Challenge, sharing a picture of herself doing something that makes her feel awesome.

“Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge and my workout every morning makes me feel awesome(even on the days when I’d rather stay in bed, like today),” she captioned the photo.

Philipps shared the selfie a couple of hours ago, but one Instagram user decided to take the positivity right out of the post and fat-shame Philipps. The actress was quick to fire back.

“Ugh, you’re (sic) rolls are showing,” the Instagram user wrote.

“I feel like a man of your age should know the difference between YOUR and YOU’RE. YOUR is POSSESSIVE, as in “YOUR rolls are showing.” (Get it? The rolls BELONG to me). YOU’RE is an abbreviation for YOU ARE, as in YOU’RE CLEARLY AN A**HOLE BODYSHAMING LOSER,” Philipps replied.

You can see the photo below.

Several other Instagram users commented on the picture, many having Philipps’ back.

“Ughhhh, your lack of education is showing (see Busy’s reply for a quick grammar lesson) and btw f you for being such a rude loser – she looks awesome and you’d be so lucky to ever meet someone like her,” wrote one of Philipps’ fans.

“That was the best comeback EVER! You’re perfect! Go girl go,” wrote another.

For each person that participates in The Awesome Challenge, Rockets of Awesome will donate back-to-school clothing to a @Baby2Baby child in need. The steps to take in order to be a part of the Awesome Challenge are listed below.