Camille Kostek Rocks Turquoise Two-Piece Bikini at ‘Home’ in St. Thomas

Camille Kostek has escaped the hustle and bustle of city life and is currently living her best life in St. Thomas. The cheerleader-turned-model took a trip to the Caribbean island with her brother.

Kostek has shared a couple of pictures from her first day on the trip. She is rocking a super cute turquoise bikini in the photos, showing off her beach body. The colorful swimsuit is from a company called Moana Bikini. You can check it out below.

🌺 A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Aug 23, 2018 at 6:39am PDT

Although Kostek is away from her beau, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, it looks like she is really enjoying some fun in the sun.

In recent months, Kostek has been seen with Gronkowski quite a bit. In fact, the on-again couple was able to take a vacation together during the off-season, which looked like a lot of fun. There is always a chance that Gronk will join up with his leading lady after Friday’s pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers, who knows?

For the time being, Kostek is hanging with her brother, Tommy, who was named after the island. Kostek revealed this on her Instagram story. The island is her very favorite place to visit — and for good reason. Her mom grew up on the island and she has a lot of family still living there today. Oh, and the island is also home to some of the most stunning beaches in the world.

Earlier this month, Kostek was asked about her favorite vacation destination during an interview with Boston.com.

“St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands. This is one of the first tropical destinations that I traveled to as a kid, and continue to visit to this day. St. Thomas is where my mother grew up and where some of my family still resides. It’s one of my favorite getaways — I also love Jamaica — because I have gotten to experience the island from a local view rather than as a tourist. I love everything from the food, the island homes and huts, the beach bars, the music — especially the steel drums — the weather and quick passing rain showers, and best of all the crystal clear ice blue water. I already can’t wait for the next time I get there,” she told the outlet.

Back to a little piece of home roots and family. I love this place. #USVI #StThomas 🌺 pic.twitter.com/hCO69BQxG7 — Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) August 23, 2018

Now, just two weeks later, Kostek is enjoying a “piece of home.”