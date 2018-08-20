Cardi B Is Married to Baby Daddy Offset

Cardi B has certainly been busy over the past couple years.

She began dating rapper Offset in early 2017, and last September, the two secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in their bedroom. That’s right– according to TMZ, the couple woke up one September morning, decided to get engaged, and then had an officiant come to the house to marry them.

TMZ obtained the marriage license, from Fulton Georgia. The date on the certificate reads September 20, 2017.

One month after getting married, the couple decided to be public about their relationship. Offset got down on one knee during a performance in Philadelphia in October, and asked Cardi to marry him, even though they were already married at the time.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

Then, in April, Cardi announced that she was pregnant during her performance on SNL.

In a Twitter note from June 2018, Cardi explained the whole situation, writing, “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

She continued, “Was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married… We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!”

Thanks @premadonna87 💗🎀🌸 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

On July 10, Cardi and Offset welcomed their baby girl. She confirmed the news with an Instagram post captioned, “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18.”

Cardi may be a new mother, but she isn’t intending on letting anything slow her down. Speaking in an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, Cardi responded to the criticism she has received from those who insist having a baby means she may not be able to focus on her career. “You know what—I’m a grown woman. I’m 25 years old… I’m a schmillionaire and I’m prepared for this.”