Cardi B Apologizes to Bernice King for Her ‘Repulsive’ Impersonation of Coretta Scott King

Cardi B Apologizes to Bernice King for Her ‘Repulsive’ Impersonation of Coretta Scott King

  • Updated
Cardi B Bernice King

Getty Cardi B has apologized to Bernice King for what King called a "repulsive" impersonation of her mother on a "Off the Rip" skit that Cardi B was a part of.

On Tuesday, Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King, tweeted to Cardi B to thank her for apologizing for a TMZ skit that the female rapper took place in.

In the skit, Cardi B impersonated Coretta Scott King in a manner that some called “inappropriate.”

Bernice King tweeted on Tuesday afternoon,

Prior to Cardi B’s apology, King had spoken out about her impersonation, calling it “repulsive,” “false,” and noting the incredibly poor timing of the skit, given that August 28 marks the 55th anniversary of her father’s infamous “I Have a Dream” speech.

In the video, which is a part of “Wild n’ Out” star Rip Michael’s latest show, “Off The Rip,” Cardi B impersonates Coretta Scott King in a skit titled “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.”

Watch the video below:

In the skit, Cardi B as Coretta Scott King says, “All these hussies want to sleep with my husband, but it’s okay, cause he marches home to me.”

Immediately after, a Betty Shabazz (wife of Malcolm X) impersonator says, “Let me tell you something about Coretta: everybody done had a piece of Martin.”

 

  • Published
Read More

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook