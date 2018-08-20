Cardi B Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cardi B is one of the biggest names in music these days. And with ten nominations at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper is leading the pack for number of nominations. She’s followed by the Carters with eight nominations.

Cardi B rose to fame through Instagram, and from 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a cast member on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. Since then, the musician has steadily risen the wave of fame. Earlier this year, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

But how much money does Cardi B have? What’s her net worth?

Read on to find out.

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of $8 Million

Cardi B has an estimated net worth of $8 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she can attribute a decent amount of that money to the success of her song “Bodak Yellow”.

“Bodak Yellow” was written and recorded by Cardi B, and released on June 16, 2017 by Atlantic Records. The hit single was Cardi B’s debut single after joining with a major record label. It received nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 60th Grammys. In 2017, the song won Single of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

According to Cosmo, Cardi’s net worth was $400k in 2016. It was $1.5 million come February 2017, and rose to $4 million this year.

2. She Became an Internet Sensation Through Instagram

Shmoood A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 1, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

Cardi B has become famous for her blunt personality, which was first relayed to fans through Instagram and Vine.

She currently has over 30 million followers.

In May, Cardi B and Azaelia Banks got into a bit of an Instagram war, that resulted in Cardi deleting her account. What was the feud over? In an interview with The Breakfast Club radio, Banks said, “Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high,” Banks said. “There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.” She continued, “I’m just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with… Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day.”

Cardi B responded to the offensive remarks by writing in the comments section, “I’m from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am,” Cardi wrote. “I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be an example or a role model I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous that’s why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE.” Not long after that, she deleted her account.

Fortunately for all the Cardi fans out there, she ended up reactivating her account; and in doing so, she released the music video for “Be Careful”.

3. She Is Open About Her past as a Stripper

“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on … Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”

Cardi B is quoted as saying the above to Cosmo, and has continued to make comments about respecting strippers. She has been open about the fact that she started exotic dancing at age 18 and quit at 23, once she had reached stardom on social media.

She tells i-d, “The first time I stripped I was really embarrassed. I felt like I could hear my parents in the back of my mind… When I gave my first lap dance all the girls were looking at me to see if I was doing something wrong ’cause I ain’t know how to do a lap dance. But I felt so disgusted. They can’t touch you in your private parts and they’re not supposed to touch you at all, but sometimes a man would caress me on my arm and I would hear them breathe so heavy in my ear. It just disgusted me,” she said.

She continues by saying that she started off by making $200 or $300; but after that, the money rose astronomically. “When I was 21 I had $20,000 saved up,” she says. “When I was 22 I already had $35,000 saved- in singles.”

4. She and Offset Currently Live in Offset’s Mansion in Atlanta

Thanks @premadonna87 💗🎀🌸 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

On July 10, Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter into the world. Now, the family lives in Offset’s house in Atlanta. Rolling Stone describes the home as “an endless white mansion flanked by tall trees” with “enough six-figure cars parked outside to form a small-town parade.”

Originally, Cardi B is from the Bronx, and she does not intend on losing touch with her New York roots. According to Architectural Digest, the couple’s baby shower was themed Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale.

5. Her Instagram Fame Landed Her on ‘Love & Hip-Hop: New York’

After becoming Instagram famous, Cardi B was offered a spot on season 6 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. Time.com writes, “Though she only stayed for two seasons, Cardi B is known for one of the most infamous feuds in the show, with the girlfriend of fellow cast member Swift.”

Vibe reports that she quit the show to begin concentrating on her music career.

The artist posted her first music video on Youtube on December 15, 2015. In March 2016, she released a mixtape called “Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1”. In February, she signed with Atlantic Records.