Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Headband of the Day’: Photos, Videos & Reactions

Chrissy Teigen has been trying out a new fashion trend while on vacation with her husband, John Legend, and two children in Bali.

The ‘headband of the day’ has become a fully fledged style for Teigen, even being accompanied by a theme song that Legend sings when she posts her latest headband choice to her Instagram story.

Lol RT @chrissyteigen: You ask, I give. HeadBand of the Day (HBOTD) now has its own special folder pic.twitter.com/w4U2zbB8fH — la vaga tweets (@la_vaga_tweets) August 9, 2018

Teigen’s first ever headband video occurred as a means to workout, according to Teigen. In the video, Teigen said, “Welcome to a series I call ‘Headbands I wear to workout.'” In the next video, Teigen calls out her latest headband choice, to which Legend can be heard saying, “Ooh la la.” By the fourth video, Legend had created a fully fledged theme song for the ‘Headband of the Day’.

Of her new headband trend, Teigen confirmed to fans that it was not an ad for any brands, and that she really just loves to wear headbands.

Not an ad! All my own headbands I’ve collected through the years. I just always want to wear headbands to events and no one ever lets me so I am FREE now to do ALL THE HEADBANDS I WANT https://t.co/cz7skoGUoh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 9, 2018

Teigen has since created a separate Instagram folder specifically to document her various hairstyle choices involving headbands. Nicole Galluci of Mashable was quick to point out that ‘headband’ is one word, so it really should be ‘HOTD’, but Teigen’s omnipresence on Twitter is so powerful that it seems unlikely anyone will care about her acronym choices.

Fan Reactions & Memes to Teigen’s ‘Headband of the Day’

important: headband of the day is up on my instastories. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2018

Twitter has since exploded in response to Teigen’s ongoing ‘Headband of the Day’ trend. Here are some responses below, which clearly run a wide range of emotions.

