Connor Obrochta & Krystal Nielson Hit It Off on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

According to ABC, on tonight’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise 2018, “One new arrival refuses to take no for an answer when he is turned down for a date by a girl who had been waiting for him but found herself falling for his friend before he could get there. She eventually agrees to give him a chance and when their mystical date turns into a hot make-out session, will the betrayed buddy go away quietly or step up his game to win his lady back?” We are guessing the newcomer may be Connor Obrochta, as we have seen in promos of tonight’s show. But, before we get into all the show spoilers, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens on the show or anything about the couples this season.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the details on Connor Obrochta and what his arrival means for the show.

Krystal Nielson started out this season, flirting with several guys and exploring her options. She then decided to pursue a romance with Chris Randone. At the time of their first kiss, Randone had appeared to be pretty committed to Tia Booth. So, it was surprising to see him flip flop so easily.

E! News reported that when Obrochta arrives in paradise, Nielson is very excited because she had been hoping to meet him on the show. She ends up going on a “wild” date with Obrochta, much to the dismay of Randone. And, while on the date, Randone says, “If Krystal switches then I’m going home. I’ll even volunteer, because it’s just not worth it.” Ouch.

According to Reality Steve, Nielson and Randone end up getting engaged this season on the show. And, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Randone gushed over Nielson, prior to the start of the season. Randone gushed, “She’s actually a beautiful person and I’m really excited to have America see that as well. I don’t know if it’s [about] redemption stories, but I think [Paradise] just has the ability to see people in areas of who they are and give people an idea of kind of who we are in real life.”

In addition to Obrochta coming aboard this week on Bachelor in Paradise, another newcomer is Kamil Nicalek, who hit it off with Annaliese Puccini. The two actually make it to the finale together.

Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 5 online here to watch the show. Bachelor in Paradise 2018 airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.