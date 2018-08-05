Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester: Are They Still Together Today?

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester have a May/December romance and return once again, for another season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Silva, who has two kids of her own, got together with Meester online and then flew overseas to spend time with him. Soon, it became apparent to Silva that her younger boyfriend liked to have the upper hand in the relationship.

After filming season 1, the two appeared on a follow-up episode and Meester became angry, placing the blame for the couple’s issues on Silva. There was an outpouring of negativity surrounding the relationship, which, perhaps fueled extra fire. Last summer, The Hollywood Gossip reported that Silva posted and deleted a rant on Facebook that stated, “So over it!!!! Now he can f–k all the other b–ches!!! Come on ladies!!! He’s a single man and available!!! He’s hot!!! He got lots to choose from I’m sure anyway!” In response, Meester posted this message on Facebook: “There is no reason to get upset over things you can’t control. Value progressive relationships. Don’t settle for less. Stagnancy is poison … To some people: Why so nasty about Darcey? What has she done to you? Please, you are entitled to your valuable opinion, but at least have some decency in expressing it.”

The two ended up patching things up and Meester wrote online, “3 months ago she wrote, ‘I’m over it. He can f*ck all the other b*tches’ now as seen on gossip articles. Out of frustration and vulnerability she wrote that … Is that ok? No. It that nice/smart? Absolutely not. And she knows my opinion very well about this. But we never broke up. So watch the show to see how it will go between us. There’s more to come. Darcey had that public ‘writing tendency’ 3 months ago … I distant myself from that behavior and find it immature, and she knows that. It only causes confusion. And sometimes, that confusion is really fun, because people love to elaborate on that and create even more stories. So more laughs for me.”

Meester also wrote that, “She apologized for that comment right after. And after that post she decided to step away from social media which I respect her for. I support her, but I am not in control of what she does or writes. Nothing but love.”

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the Meester comes to the United States to visit with Silva and her kids. By the look of things in promos of the new season, it will not be smooth sailing for the two. If it were our guess, we would say that the couple is not still together. Silva has made her Instagram profile private and Meester has been posting tons of photos of himself in modeling shots all over his Instagram account. He has also posted family and friends. Silva is not pictured in any of these photographs.

Currently, in addition to working in fashion, Silva has teamed up with her twin sister for a musical duo called The Silva Twins. According to In Touch Weekly, the two are working on a single together and Silva revealed, “We decided to do our first single called ‘Lock Your Number’, which is a fun party and dance song which has a very catchy and appealing memorable hook that everyone can relate to … We are excited on how it turned out. We launched it during Miami Swim Week 2018 …” Silva also said that, “We as The Silva Twins, Darcey and Stacey are inspired to bring the ultimate feeling of confidence to ones inner being and happiness to others. This fun upbeat EDM pop/dance single makes you want to dance as soon as you hear it. It creates feelings of empowerment to enjoy life at any phase or age. While inspiring yourself and others to live and love life to the fullest and let go! While inspiring others to do the same!”