Deji Girlfriend: Is the YouTube Star Dating Anyone?

D eji has recently blown up on the strength of his upcoming boxing match against fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. The pair have taunted one another online and during press conferences and their match will serve as the precursor to the PPV match between their older brothers KSI and Logan Paul.

Given the attention that Deji (also known as “ComedyShortsGamer”) has received over the past few months, many have wondered whether the YouTuber is in a relationship.

Currently, Deji is not dating anyone. That said, he has been romantically linked to several internet celebrities in the past. Deji is known for posting photos with different women on his Instagram account, and often includes the #girlfriend, making it confusing as to whether he actually dating them or not.

Deji, born Deji Olatunji, previously dated YouTuber Marina Joyce in 2014. They appeared together in a video titled Try Not To Laugh Challenge With My New Girlfriend, but reportedly split later that same year. Joyce runs a channel named iRaindropsx where she posts makeup tutorials.

On July 25, 2014, Deji posted a photo with Claira Hermet on Instagram with the caption: “Got a new girlfriend.” Hermet is a blogger and fellow YouTuber. In a blog post published the following year, she wrote that she considered herself to be a “dating disaster.”

“I have been single for more of my adult life than i care to remember and as much as i love love i haven’t found much of it in the form of relationships thus far,” she wrote. “No one ever asks me out. Like no one EVER asks me out on a date… It’s been so long since someone asked me out on a date i can’t even remember when it was. For the record by a date i mean some actually admitting they fancy me and asking if i’d like to go for dinner or a drink. This hasn’t happened for years.” Read the full post here.

In November 2015, he briefly dated YouTuber Yasmin Zbari. The couple first met when she appeared on his video series Crossbar Challenge with My Girlfriend, and Deji returned the favor by appearing on her makeup channel. You can watch the video they did together, titled I Did Deji’s Makeup, below. The couple broke up by early 2016.

More recently, Deji has been romantically linked to YouTuber Olivia Boo Rolland. The duo appeared in a 2017 video titled together Worst Punishment Ever, and Rolland has subsequently tagged Deji in photos of her wearing a bikini on Instagram. Several users have commented on her posts asking whether she’s Deji’s girlfriend, but neither she nor Deji have denied these claims.

