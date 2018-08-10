Dennis Shields Cause of Death: Bethenny Frankel Boyfriend

Dennis Shields, the off-and-on boyfriend of reality star Bethenny Frankel, is dead. What is his cause of death? How did he die?

The cause of death was a suspected drug overdose. Frankel is a star on the Real Housewives of New York City reality television program. Dennis Shields was found dead in Trump Tower, where he had an apartment, according to The New York Post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dennis Shields Died From a Prescription Pill Overdose, Reports Say

BREAKING Bethenny Frankel's boyfriend Dennis Shields found dead in Trump Tower https://t.co/E53XSw6PHn pic.twitter.com/uE1V2jeicy — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) August 10, 2018

The New York Post broke the news of Dennis Shields’ death and described a frantic attempt by Shields to save his own life. Shields, worried he was suffering from a prescription pill overdose, asked his assistant to give him Narcan on the morning of August 10, 2018, The Post reported, citing sources.

Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend Dennis Shields Dead of Apparent Overdose https://t.co/WcvwA9YHTk pic.twitter.com/jmCbXUfzra — VIPortal INC (@VIPortalINC) August 10, 2018

However, reported The Post, Shields, 51, “lost consciousness” before the Narcan could work and died. Narcan is a medication that is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

The exact prescription drug involved was not clear in the New York Post story; however, TMZ, which also confirmed the death of Dennis Shields, reported that he may have ingested oxycodone. According to TMZ, law enforcement received a call for an unresponsive person around 9 a.m. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, according to TMZ.

Police had not formally confirmed Dennis Shields’ death pending notification of his next of kin.

Dennis Shields & Bethenny Frankel Had a Complicated Relationship

In May 2018, Frankel opened up about the relationship in an interview with Steve Harvey, as reported in People Magazine. She said that they’d met decades before when Dennis Shields dated her high school friend (and later married her), according to People.

Years later, when Shields separated from his wife, he and Frankel started dating, People reported. They started dating in 2016, and the Skinnygirl founder told People: “I’ve been with someone on and off for years,” she said. “It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business.”

The current state of Bethenny Frankel’s relationship with Dennis Shields was not clear, however. According to TMZ, Frankel and Shields broke up and made up many times over the years.

However, Shields was reportedly a source of strength to Frankel and her young daughter during her divorce, People Magazine previously reported. Fans offered support for Bethenny and her daughter on Twitter as news of Shields’ death broke.