Dennis Shields’ Estranged Wife Jill Schwartzberg Posts Touching Tribute

Dennis Shields’ estranged wife, Jill Schwartzberg-Shields, took to Instagram on August 11, to post a touching tribute to him after he passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 10.

“To the love of my life, Dennis. I will miss you every day. Forever your legacy will live on in our children and our future grandchildren. Your intelligence, humor and of course your good looks will forever be engrained in our family! Even though we did not live together, you still remained my best friend and my husband. Not many people were able to grasp our situation but it worked for us. We spoke everyday. I will miss that! I love you my dear husband. I am hoping up in heaven you are running around playing basketball and tennis without any back pain. See you again in forty years xo,” Schwartzberg-Shields wrote.

In a subsequent post, Schwartzberg-Shields shared a few candid family photos. You can see the post below.

Shields and Schwartzberg-Shields married at the New York City Plaza — Rabbi Charles D. Lippman officiated the ceremony — back in 1990. Schwartzberg-Shields works as an interior designer.

“Her design philosophy is that each interior is a blank canvas that tells a story; these are stories that project warmth & security, showcase special objects acquired, and reflects an atmosphere fitting one’s personality, lifestyle and personal taste,” reads her website.

Although Shields and Schwartzberg-Shields weren’t officially divorced, the two had been separated since 2016. They were the best of friends and worked together to support their four grown children.

Shields, who had been dating The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel on and off for the past two years, was found dead at his home at Trump Tower in New York on Friday. According to the New York Times, it is believed that Shields, 51, collapsed some time after asking his assistant to buy him Narcan after he took too much OxyContin. However, by the time Shields’ assistant returned, it was too late. Shields’ official cause of death has not yet been released.

“The police said it appeared Mr. Shields had taken too much of the painkiller OxyContin, but a spokeswoman at the medical examiner’s office said a cause of death had not been determined. It remained unclear if the drug was prescribed to Mr. Shields or not. The police were called to Trump Tower at about 9:20 a.m., and Mr. Shields was pronounced dead just before 10:15 a.m., the authorities said,” the New York Times reported.