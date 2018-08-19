Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan will be competing on Celebrity Family Feud. The couple got engaged in April, and have been inseparable ever since.

Here’s what you need to know about the couple.

1. They Began Dating in 2015

Matt Barnes Ex-Wife Gloria Govan Shows Off Her $1 Million Engagement Ring From Derek Fisher (Photos) https://t.co/vfUEXKJbiY pic.twitter.com/vP6yM2BBE6 — Robert Littal (@BSO) April 29, 2018

The couple began dating in 2015.

They became engaged on April 7 at a gathering at their Los Angeles home. TMZ reports, “Derek had some of Gloria’s friends take her out during the day so he could decorate the house while she was gone … candles, flower petals … it was romantic!”

The outlet also reports that the ring Derek purchased for Gloria was $1 million.

2. Gloria Was Previously Married to Matt Barnes

Gloria was previously married to Matt Barnes, Derek’s ex-Lakers teammate.

According to TMZ, Barnes and Fisher have had their fair share of conflicts. In March 2016, Derek said he was at Gloria’s house when Matt showed up unannounced and “started swinging.”

In his interview with The Cauldron, Derek said, “I didn’t retaliate. No one who was there did anything but try to get him to calm down, particularly because Matt and Gloria’s children were present. There was no fight.”

He added on that Gloria and Matt had long been separated when the incident occurred, and he wasn’t keeping his relationship with Gloria under wraps. “I certainly wasn’t seeing her behind Matt’s back or in secret.”

Together, Gloria and Matt have two children: Carter Kelly Barnes, and Isaiah Michael Barnes.

Matt says that despite the controversy, he’s happy for Gloria and Derek. TMZ quotes him as saying, “I have two beautiful boys from my ex we are both focussing on co-parenting & providing the best atmosphere & childhood for them… They love him, so I love it. Despite not seeing eye to eye initially w Derek he & I are on the same page & communicate weekly about Isaiah and Carter. With that being said congrats on the engagement!”

3. Gloria Was on ‘Basketball Wives’ and ‘Basketball Wives: Los Angeles’

For five years, Gloria was part of the series Basketball Wives and Basketball Wives: Los Angeles. According to Hollywood Life, the series explored the relationship between Gloria and her ex before Fisher was even in the picture.

The outlet writes, “On the show, Barnes and Gloria were planning their wedding, following the birth of their twins. Gloria was ultimately kicked off the show after it was alleged that her sister Laura, slept with Shaquille O’Neal, and Shaq’s ex-wife, Shaunie was the creator of the show.”

4. Derek Was Married to Candace Fisher from 2005 to 2016

From 2015 to 2016, Derek was married to Candace Fisher.

A 2017 report in Bossip states that Fisher was successful in getting his ex-wife to eliminate her child support and alimony after he lost his job as the coach of the New York Knicks.

The outlet’s article reads, “Fisher filed paperwork over the summer asking the judge who presided on his 2016 split from Candace to halt his ongoing $109,000 in monthly alimony and $15,000 a month in child support payments because he’s no longer working as a coach for the New York basketball franchise.” Candace agreed to the terms, as as of July 1, 2017, Derek was no longer required to pay child support for their twins.

5. Gloria Released a Cookbook in 2014

Gloria is of Mexican and Africa-American roots, and in May 2014, she developed a cookbook that showcases foods from her background. Amazon’s description of the book reads, “The stars of this breakthrough cookbook both Gloria and Marlena will tell youit’s their families who instilled in them a love of their ancestral recipes and the knowledge of the true bonding effect food can have on people. The heritage of the authors is as colorful as the contents of this book. Gloria Govan, is from Mexican and African-American roots, and Marlena Attinasi is a mix of Italian and African-American. A Mixed Girl’s Favorite Recipes, is their debut to the world, a debut that will create everlasting dialogue about this new, emerging culture of biracial families. This is a cookbook to be shared, loved, treasured and used often, preferably in the presence of family and friends. Let the love begin.”

Tonight, Tommy Chong and his family will be taking on Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan, and their families on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.