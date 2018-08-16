‘Disenchantment’: Meet the Netflix Cast

N etflix is back with a new animated series. Disenchantment follows hard-drinking princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci as they navigate the medieval kingdom of Dreamland.

Who stars in the series? Get the details here.

Abbi Jacobson as Bean

Abbi Jacobson is an American actress and comedian. she’s best known for co-creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series Broad City with Ilana Glazer. The series is set to end after its upcoming fifth season.

In addition to Broad City, Jacobson has appeared on the shows BoJack Horseman, Inside Amy Schumer, and Portlandia. Her most notable film credits include Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Nat Faxon as Elfo

Nat Faxon is an American actor, comedian, and screenwriter. He won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing 2011’s The Descendants. On television, he’s best known for starring in the FOX sitcom Ben and Kate and the FX comedy series Married.

On the big screen, Faxon has had bit parts in the comedy films Bad Teacher, Zoo Keeper, and The Way, Way Back, which he also co-wrote and co-directed with Jim Rash.

Eric Andre as Luci

Eric Andre is an American actor, comedian, and television host. He’s best known for creating and co-writing the Adult Swim series The Eric Andre Show, which is a parody of public access talk-shows. Andre has also appeared on shows like 2 Broke Girls, The Big Bang Theory, and Man Seeking Woman, where he co-stars as Mike.

Andre’s film credits include The Invention of Lying, The Internship, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. He will provide the voice of Azizi in the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

John DiMaggio as King Zog

#onset #sitcom shhhhh… A post shared by John DiMaggio (@thejohndimaggio) on Jan 22, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

John DiMaggio is an American voice actor and comedian. He’s best known for being the voice of Bender on the FOX animated series Futurama. DiMaggio also provides the voices of Jake the Dog on Adventure Time and Marcus Fenix on the XBOX video game Gears of War.

Some of DiMaggio’s other roles include Motor Ed on Kim Possible, Aquaman on Batman: Brave and the Bold, Rico in The Penguins of Madagascar, and Schnitzel on Chowder.

Billy West as Sorcerio

Billy West is an American voice actor, comedian and musician. He is best known for being the voice of Ren on the Nickelodeon series The Ren and Stimpy Show, and the voices of both Doug and Roger Klotz on the Disney series Doug.

Some of West’s other roles include Zapp Brannigan on Futurama, Woody Woodpecker on The New Woody Woodpecker Show, and both Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd in the 1996 film Space Jam.