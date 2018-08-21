Netflix’s ‘Disenchantment’: Will It Return for Season 2?

Disenchantment is the latest animated series to premiere on Netflix. The series was created by Simpsons mastermind Matt Groening, and features the vocal talents of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre. While the series hasn’t exactly been a hit with critics, there are many fans who are curious as to whether they’ll be a second season.

Will There Be Another Season of ‘Disenchantment’?

According to Digital Spy, the answer is yes. Netflix announced that they ordered 20 episodes from Groening, and the first batch of 10 episodes arrived on August 17, 2018 as season one, or “part one.” Netflix shows typically air new seasons a year after the previous release, so you can expect season two, or “part two” of Disenchantment to air sometime around August 2019.

In an interview with Esquire, Groening explained why Netflix appealed to him as a platform. “I still think about boundaries, because there are some,” he said. “Actually, one of the nice things about conventional television is that the boundaries are clear on what you can show and what you can say. With Netflix, they’re very encouraging for us to do whatever we want to do. Still, we found early on that there’s a certain kind of dirty joke that within this show just didn’t feel right. But who’s to know what people will be bothered by?”

Furthermore, Groening revealed that he’s been planning to create Disenchantment since 2012. “I started a notebook full of ideas for the show in 2012… or maybe a little earlier,” he recalled. “Every time I thought of a different kind of fantasy trope, I’d write it down and see if there was a way of sticking it in the show. I have lists of every kind of small mythical forest creature: gnomes, fairies, imps, goblins, gremlins, trolls, plus a bunch that I can’t remember right now. It’s all there in the notebook. But it’s hard. If you want to tell jokes about elves and dragons and so on and so forth, pretty soon you realize, Oh, every single dragon joke has already been made.”

Disenchantment currently has a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a summary that reads: “Disenchantment showcases enough of Matt Groening’s trademark humor to satisfy fans — although the show’s overall familiarity and disappointing willingness to play it safe may not bode well for future seasons.”

While little has been revealed about the plot details of Disenchantment season two, the first season finale does open up a lot of questions. It ends on a massive cliffhanger that put the fates of every character in question, and will have to be addressed very early on by season two. When asked what he wants fans to get from the series, Groening told Global News “I hope they’re going to hear jokes they haven’t heard before, and stories they haven’t seen before, and maybe from moment to moment, even though the characters look the way they do, they might fall in love. And maybe, just maybe, they’ll forget they’re watching a cartoon.”

For details on the future of another Netflix show, Insatiable, click below.