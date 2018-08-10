Donald Trump Meets Tekashi 6ix9ine in New Photo Mashup

President Donald Trump got the Tekashi 6ix9ine treatment (and vice versa) in a new photo created by “digital manipulator,” Mister Morris. Morris says that he was inspired by a tweet and he decided to create mashups of Trump and the “Gotti” rapper.

“How long ago did I tell ya’ll Tekashi69 is the Donald Trump of rap? Or did I say Donald Trump was the Tekashi69 of presidents? Either way…” read the tweet, posted by a user named The Old Man. The tweet inspired Morris to create and post two photos — one of Trump looking like Tekashi 6ix9ine, and another of the rapper sporting his infamous rainbow hair in a Trump-style ‘do.

The two pictures were posted on Thursday night by Morris, and have started to go viral. President Trump is covered in 69 tattoos and is rocking Tekashi69’s rainbow mohawk. He’s also draped in gold chains.

Over the past several months, 6ix9ine has been in the news a lot for various reasons. Not only does he have a beef with a few other rappers, but he was also “kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed” last month, according to TMZ.

More recently, 6ix9ine has been on trial for a child sex case that could land him in jail. Additionally, he may have to register as a sex offender.

“The sentencing hearing stems from a case back in 2015 where 6ix9ine pled guilty to one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, long before he was famous. The judge deferred his sentence for 2 years though — with the deal being he’d only receive probation if he complied with certain conditions — including completing community service, getting mental health treatment, staying out of trouble and writing an apology letter to the victim and her family,” TMZ reported earlier this week.