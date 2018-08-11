‘RHONY’s’ Dorinda Medley Slammed for Instagram Posts After Dennis Shields’ Death

Dorinda Medley is being slammed by social media users after posting a couple of upbeat photos on Instagram following the sudden death of Dennis Shields. Medley has posted two photos since the news that Bethenny Frankel’s on-off boyfriend was found dead inside his home at Trump Tower in New York.

Medley and Frankel have been friends for several years, but Medley has not publicly reacted to the news that Frankel’s on-off boyfriend had died. Instead, the Real Housewives of New York star posted a couple of photos from her day. The first picture was of Medley with her dermatologist, Dr. Dendy Engelman. You can see the picture below.

It didn’t take long for RHONY fans to slam Medley for posting such a “happy” photo during such a tragic time.

“Sooo shallow, show some respect for Bethenny’s loss,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’m sure Bethenny has lots of other friends besides the ladies from the show. I’m sure she’s not alone,” wrote another.

A few hours later, Medley posted another picture, this time showing her out to dinner with gal pals Caroline Stanbury and Carole Radziwill; all three women looking like they were having a lovely time out to dinner together and Medley wearing a huge smile on her face. You can see that photo below.

“Cute picture but seems too soon when your cast mate is suffering a huge loss,” wrote one Instagram user.

“So insensitive. I don’t understand,” wrote a second.

“I clearly remember the scene on the show where you were all over Dennis (respectfully) at Ramona’s dinner party. You were complementing on his amazing sweater, that you loved his bald head it reminded you of Richard. Not saying you should go into full mourning but man, show a little respect if not for your friend at least for Dennis,” added a third.

Interestingly, Carole Radziwill — who had a major falling out with Frankel on the current season of RHONY — posted a message on Twitter after hearing about Shield’s death. You can see her tweet below.

I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic. — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 10, 2018

Shields died following an apparent drug overdose, according to Page Six. Medley has not spoken out about Shield’s passing.