Dorit Kemsley Flaunts Backside in Strapless Yellow Bikini

Dorit Kemsley showed off her incredible bikini body, rocking a yellow two-piece while vacationing in the Bahamas. On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a couple of pictures of herself wearing a new swimsuit from her line, Beverly Beach by Dorit.

In the first photo, Kemsley is standing on her tip-toes at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. She’s looking out across the ocean while modeling the strapless, tie front swimsuit. In another photo, the mom of two showed off her backside, casually looking over her shoulder while standing on a balcony at the resort. She accented her outfit with a rose gold body chain around her waist and a pair of white sneakers. She wore her hair in French-braided pigtails to complete the look.

“Beverly Beach by Dorit does Bahamas! Justine bandeau top, Mollie side tie bottom both in sunshine paired with rose gold body chain,” she captioned the second photo.

You can take a look at both of Kemsley’s posts below.

☀️🏝 A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Aug 20, 2018 at 8:31am PDT

Kemsley has been busy promoting her new company, which was a big part of her story line on last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kemsley is expected to be a part of the show’s new season, but an air date has yet to be released.

Just last week, Page Six reported that Kemsley and her husband, PK, were sued over the swimwear line.

The lawsuit was filed by the couple’s business partner, Ryan Horne. Horne is seeking $200,000, claiming that he wasn’t reimbursed following an oral agreement.

“Horne claimed that he sent the couple goods worth $129,052.51 and advanced costs worth $75,000 — but he never received a dime back. He also claimed that the company is now worth $300,000, and the Kemsleys kept the money for themselves. Horne wants his money back and the revenue he says he’s owed,” Page Six reported.

A source close to the couple told Page Six that Horne is a “manufacturer” with “false promises.” The source added that “any lawsuit will be vigorously defended and countered.” Dorit and PK Kemsley have not commented publicly on the lawsuit.