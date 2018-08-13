Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Turquoise Bathing Suit From Her Own Line

Elizabeth Hurley decided to get some work done while enjoying her day out on the open ocean. The actress rocked a turquoise one-piece bathing suit from her own line, showing off her incredible figure and promoting the look at the same time.

Hurley, 53, is known for posting sexy bathing suit photos. In this particular snap, Hurley said that she was “test driving” the line’s new samples — no word yet on if this turquoise bathing suit will be available for sale anytime soon. You can check it out below.

Hurley models almost all of her swimwear looks and is really involved in the manufacturing process.

“Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has an obsession with beachwear, which she credits in part to growing up in rainy England where she never leaves the house without an umbrella. Elizabeth is involved in every aspect of the business from design through to manufacture and marketing,” reads an excerpt from her website.

Her swimwear ranges in price from $154 to more than $200, depending on the style.

Hurley is in great shape for her age, but she doesn’t spend too much time dwelling on getting older. In fact, she says that she’s too busy to worry about that stuff.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging then you’re not busy enough. Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth,” Hurley told People Magazine earlier this year.

Hurley designs her swimwear for all ages and offers something for everyone. She even offers a kids line.

“I wish I’d realized that all young people are gorgeous. Those tiny faults we obsessed about were insignificant in the whole dazzling, youthful package,” she also told People.

As E! News points out, Hurley isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body. Just last week, Hurley posted a video of herself in a see-through cover-up with a black bikini underneath. She had been leaving a party and wanted to share a little something with her followers. You can read more about that here.