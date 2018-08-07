Elizabeth Hurley Wears See-Through Dress Covering Black Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley posted a video on Tuesday morning, showing off her figure in a see-through beach dress. The actress, who turned 53 back in June, looked incredible as she flaunted her body in a black lace cover-up style gown that she wore over a black bikini.

The video of Hurley was taken at a party, perhaps from the night before. It shows her walking up a set of stairs, holding her glittery high heels as she struts toward the camera. When she reaches the top of the stairs, she looks into the lens and puckers her lips, offering a kiss.

“Always a good party when [you] leave barefoot,” Hurley captioned the flirty video. You can check it out below.

Hurley has been known to share photos of herself in bathing suits on social media. She is very proud of her figure, and even opened up to The Cut last year about her workout routine.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me,” Hurley told the outlet.

Hurley also talked about her diet saying, “ I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.”

Over the past few years, Hurley has been a staple on The Royals. She has portrayed Queen Helena since joining the case in 2015. According to her IMDb page, she also recently wrapped Love Me To Death, a film written by Kathie Lee Gifford. The movie, which doesn’t have a release date listed, stars Gifford and Craig Ferguson in leading roles.

“A lonely widow plans a trip around the world with her husband’s ashes, to visit the places they loved in the movies. The first stop on the journey changes her life forever,” reads the film’s description.