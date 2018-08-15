Elizabeth Hurley Has Fun on ‘New Toy’ While Wearing Navy Bathing Suit

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is enjoying the summer, spending her days out on the sea. But don’t think that Hurley isn’t working — while she has been having some major fun in the sun, she has also been promoting her swimwear line. The 53-year-old is said to have “an obsession with beachwear” and “is involved in every aspect of the business from design through to manufacture and marketing.”

On Wednesday, Hurley showed off her moves on her “new favorite toy” — some kind of a motorized boogie board. She posted a video of herself whizzing through the ocean water whilst wearing a navy blue one-piece bathing suit from her line. She clung onto the board as it took her through the water and, at one point, it sounded like she made a dolphin noise.

You can check out the video below.

Fans absolutely loved the video, which received more than 50,000 likes in an hour.

“You are so much fun Elizabeth,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You are so beautiful. You have a figure of an 18 year old. You’re stunning,” commented another.

The Royals star used one interesting hashtag in particular, #privategg. If you search that hashtag on Instagram, you will see quite a few posts of people on a yacht. A quick Google search will yield results of a superyacht called Private GG, which must be where Hurley has been spending her time.

According to Boat International, the 27.33-meter yacht’s interior was designed by Alberto Pinto Design.

“The client asked for a light and bright design where the magic words are personalization, sobriety, purity of the lines with accents on the details to create a chic, sporty and relaxed atmosphere,” explained managing director Linda Pinto.

“With Private GG we have upgraded the 27 Wallyace, introducing larger unobstructed windows of the superstructure to enhance the inside-outside living experience,” adds Wally founder Luca Bassani.

People who charter the Private GG oftentimes are out on the Mediterranean. Other pictures on Instagram show people Italy and in Greece, amongst other incredible vacation destinations.