Emily Ratajkowski Shows off Killer Abs in Coca-Cola Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski is having a fun and fit summer, and is showing it all off on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the model uploaded a picture of her wearing jean shorts and a long-sleeve Coca-Cola crop top. She matched the look with a pair of clean white sneakers. The caption? “Summer looks.”

Ratajkowski, 27, rose to fame in 2013, after appearing in a music video for Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines. She was also featured in the 2014 and 2015 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues. But if you’re more a film and TV buff, you may also be familiar with Ratajkowski’s work. She played Ben Affleck’s mistress in the 2014 film Gone Girl. She’s also acted in Entourage, I Feel Pretty, and We Are Your Friends.

How is it that the model and actress stays so fit and in shape? What’s she eat, and how often does she work out?

Fresh out

In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar US, Ratajkowski shared that for breakfast nearly every morning, she eats a pastry called a Kouign-amann (it’s a Breton cake made out of– yes, you guessed it, bread dough.)

She tends to maintain a healthy lunch diet, opting for a salad or sandwich. For dinner, she says she’s often meeting up with friends; dinner can either mean sushi or an Italian restaurant with the gals.

She says of her habits, “I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy.” And get this– Ratajkowski says she’s “not a big gym person.”

She tells In Style, “I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week.”

In a nutshell, she maintains a relatively healthy diet while also splurging every now and then; and she works out outside and not really in a gym. It seems Ratajkowski inherited some enviable genes.