Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Bikini Body on a Boat

Emily Ratajkowski is having some serious fun in the sun in Italy this week. The model-actress is showing off her incredible bikini body in her very own swimwear line called Inamorataswim. EmRata started the line in 2017, and has been very busy promoting the different designs that she has helped create.

Ratajkowski’s latest Instagram video shows her holding on to the rope of the boat’s sail while out in the middle of the ocean. She kept her backside facing the camera as she hugged the rope with the wind blowing her dark hair. The video received more than 100,000 “likes” in a matter of minutes — which really isn’t anything new for EmRata.

You can check out the video below.

Loves a boat @inamorataswim A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 11, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

Earlier in the day, EmRata shared a picture of herself wearing a thong bikini while riding on a WaveRunner. It appears as though she made a bit of a joke in the caption of the photo, asking her fans and followers about her helmet (knowing full well that no one would be paying any attention to her helmet!).

Ratajkowski has been in Italy for a few days, as she was on-hand for a Unicef event held on Friday night. The event was the first-ever Unicef Summer Gala.

“The inaugural Unicef Summer Gala, presented by LuisaViaRoma, a charity event to support UNICEF’s activities to protect children’s rights worldwide, which all but took over the tiny coastal town with a full-blown black tie bash that lasted long into the early hours of the morning, complete with a live auction and performances by [Ricky] Martin, [Rita] Ora, and Sofia Carson,” W Magazine reports.

Those who follow the stunning brunette may have noticed her Instagram story. She posted a couple of other sexy snaps for her fans, taking in some sun this afternoon.