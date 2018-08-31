LISTEN: Eminem Disses President Trump on ‘Kamikaze’ Album

Eminem has turned plenty of heads with his new album Kamikaze. In addition to dissing several of his peers, including Drake, Lil Pump, and Tyler The Creator, the iconic rapper took aim at President Donald Trump on the track “The Ringer.”

On the third verse, Eminem refers to Trump as “Agent Orange,” and claims that the Secret Service was sent to his house after he dissed Trump during a 2017 freestyle on BET. “These verses are makin’ him a wee bit nervous / And he’s too scared to answer me with words / Cause he knows that he will lyrically get murdered / But I know at least he’s heard it,” he raps. “‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person / To see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists’.”

Listen to a sample of the track below.

Eminem goes on to admit that dissing Trump on BET may have not been the best way of using his celebrity to influence his listeners, and that he thinks should have been more level-headed. “Cause I feel like the beast of burden / That line in the sand, was it even worth it?,” he asks. “‘Cause the way I see people turnin’ / Is makin’ it seem worthless / It’s startin’ to defeat the purpose.”

The rapper also speaks on the difficulty of mixing politics and music, and the potential backlash that result. “I’m watchin’ my fan base shrink to thirds / And I was just trying to do the right thing, but word / Has the court of public opinion reached a verdict

Or still yet to be determined?,” he spits. “‘Cause I’m determined to be me, critique the worship / But if I could go back, I’d at least reword it / And say I empathize with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he’s deserted.”

The line above verse has gotten attention because Eminem is blatantly referring to Trump as an “evil serpent.” This, of course, isn’t the first time that the rapper has criticized the President on record. In addition to his BET freestyle, which you can watch below, Em laid disses all throughout his last album Revival.

On the track “Like Home,” Eminem predicts that Trump will eventually be impeached by the American public. “Someone get this Aryan a sheet / Time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached/ Everybody on your feet,” he raps. “This is where terrorism and heroism meets, square up in the streets.”

Elsewhere on the same track, Em calls Trump a Nazi and criticizes him for engaging in petty Twitter feuds. “You stay on Twitter, way to get your hate off, Nazi/ I do not see a way y’all differ/ And all you got are race cards,” he angrily spits. “Better get the swastika with your name carved in it / Should be your trademark, ’cause hate’s all you played off/ And you just lick the plate off / So I guess it pays to feed off of chaos/ So basically, you ate off Hitler.” Listen to the full track below.

In an interview with Vulture, Eminem voiced his concerns about Trump running the country. “It makes my blood boil,” he said. “I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge. The people that support him are the people he cares about the least and they don’t even realize it. He’s got people brainwashed.”

For additional info regarding Eminem and the many celebrities he disses on Kamikaze, check out the list below.