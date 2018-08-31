All the Best Memes & Reactions to Eminem’s ‘Kamikaze’

Eminem turned the internet upside down on Thursday night when he unleashed a surprised thirteen-track album called Kamikaze. The album comes less than a year after the critically maligned Revival, and sees Em reclaim his throne as the legendary wordsmith that fans have come to know him for over the years.

As such, the Kamikaze rollout, and the numerous rappers that Em disses on each track, has led to a number of hilarious reactions and memes on Twitter.

Many of the tweets focused on the fact that Eminem appears to be back after stumbling with Revival. Some fans are overjoyed to see the “old Em” rattling off clever bars again, while others are chastising listeners for not thinking that he’s been putting out good music since his 2009 return.

So @Eminem got his hands on all these these infinity stones I guess, cuz he's just randomly killed half the music industry. #KAMIKAZƎ #KAMIKAZE — esvi (@mr_esvi) August 31, 2018

“So @Eminem got his hands on all these these infinity stones I guess, cuz he’s just randomly killed half the music industry,” wrote one user, comparing him to the villain of Avengers: Infinity War.

Another tweeted out: “We should all write bad reviews on kamikaze to piss eminem off more so he drops another fire album next year.”

2017- “Eminem is trash now, Eminem isn’t that good anymore” 2018-“Omg Eminem is so fire, Eminem is back”

Wave riding asses, he been here pic.twitter.com/hEkehTsR1V — Ted Donald Phaladi ® 🇧🇼 (@TedPhaladi) August 31, 2018

Eminem coming out of the studio after finishing “The Ringer” … #kamikaze pic.twitter.com/heHcuz0CbX — ChrisAM (@RealChrisAM) August 31, 2018

Eminem??????!!!!!!!! JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mBmvrzynrZ — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) August 31, 2018

Dr. Dre and Eminem after releasing the new Album. #Kamikaze pic.twitter.com/eyGus6CPuZ — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) August 31, 2018

Another recurring meme on Twitter was inspired by the fact that Eminem dissed nearly every current rapper in the mainstream, including Drake, Chance The Rapper, Lil Pump, Joe Budden, Lil Yachty, Machine Gune Kelly and Tyler, The Creator.

One of the most notable verses that Eminem drops is on the track, where he criticizes the state of rap and the new generation of Soundcloud emcees. “Lil Pump, Lil Xan imitate Lil Wayne / I should aim at everybody in the game, pick a name,” he spits. “I’m fed up with being humble / And rumor is I’m hungry / I’m sure you heard rumblings / I heard you wanna rumble / like an empty stomach / I heard your mumbling but it’s jumbled in mumbo-jumbo / The era that I’m from will pummel you.”

When your favourite rapper hears that Eminem dissed him on #KAMIKAZE but knows there's absolutely nothing he can do about it😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bSRyOrMeTb — Blurryface (@Ag_Toluwa) August 31, 2018

@Eminem is going to need some John wick style cleaners to remove the bodies he just left in his dust #KAMIKAZƎ pic.twitter.com/MuHXGUNE9k — Sean Michael Hill (@seanhill25) August 31, 2018

Every rapper in the game after hearing Eminem's track😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TD0R22aqiG — Soul Of Mischief (@AcidSyre_) August 31, 2018

While some humor came from the fact that Em is considered a much better lyricist than these rappers, and therefore shouldn’t have to worry about a response track, other memes were inspired by the fact that Em named a few rappers as exempt from his attack. The select few who the Detroit legend apparently supports are Calvin Joyner, who appears elsewhere on Kamikaze; Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, and J. Cole.

“That’s what it’s comin’ to / What the f*ck are you gonna do, where you runnin’ to? ,” he aggressively raps. “I’m gonna crumble you and I’ll take a number two / And dump on you if you ain’t Joyner / If you ain’t Kendrick or Cole or Sean then you’re a goner.”

Kendrick and J. Cole after hearing they’re safe on Eminem’s album pic.twitter.com/LfIEtAJ5Eq — Super Saiyan Koda (@Da_KodaBear) August 31, 2018

@Eminem Slim Shady reloaded…thank your for blessing the world with a beast of an album #Kamikaze #Eminem pic.twitter.com/gO5y05lTnR — Shawn (@shawnicurls) August 31, 2018