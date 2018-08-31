Why Is Emmy Rossum Leaving ‘Shameless’?

Emmy Rossum is leaving Shameless after starring as the loyal, fiery Fiona Gallagher and matriarch of the Gallagher clan for nine seasons. She announced her decision to depart the show on Facebook Thursday.

Rossum wrote an emotional, heartfelt post explaining her reasons for leaving the show, and expressing how proud and “filled with gratitude” she was for being given the chance to portray such a “fierce, flawed and sexually liberated” character for so long.

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift,” she wrote on Facebook. “There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. I tirelessly prepped the audition with my coach Terry Knickerbocker. I walked to the appointment in the rain so I looked disheveled. During my third audition, when I got the part IN the room, I literally jumped up and down screaming in joyous relief and disbelief. Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life.”

She talked about how hard it was to be leaving her big, Gallagher family on the show, and how she considered her cast mates an extension of her own family. She reminisced about helping teach her younger coworkers how to shave, watching them learn to drive, and how proud she was to see them blossom into independent adults.

“See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of,” wrote the 31-year-old actress. “But even off set, it feels real. We’ve watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are. I taught Emma to shave her legs. I was there when Ethan learned to drive. Shanola and Jeremy and Joan and Bill danced at my wedding in New York last year. Our fearless leader John Wells thankfully held Sam and me up on those rickety chairs during the hora. I’ve spent the Jewish holy days in temple with David Nevins and his wonderful wife and kids. It really feels like a family.”

Shortly after Rossum posted her Facebook farewell, Shameless showrunner John Wells released the following statement: “Emmy Rossum will forever be part of the Shameless family. She has been integral to the show’s success, from her wonderful portrayal of Fiona to her leadership role on set, as well as directing multiple episodes of the series. We are hard at work now creating a season nine finale for Shameless which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done. It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in. I look forward to continuing the stories of this wildly unpredictable family and all of us on Shameless will miss Emmy and her wonderful Fiona.”

Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of programming, added: “We were saddened when Emmy Rossum let us know that the upcoming ninth season of Shameless would be her last. But we are filled with an overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude for Emmy’s inspired work on our series, of course in front of the camera but also behind it. Fiona Gallagher will always be one of Showtime’s iconic characters, and we applaud Emmy for bringing this character to life in such a natural, touching and fearless performance. On behalf of everyone at Showtime and her millions of fans, we thank you Emmy!”

You can read her full post below: