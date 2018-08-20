‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 10 Ending: How Did the Walker Open the Cellar?

To be honest, I’m not exactly sure how I feel about that ending to Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 Episode 10. Tonight’s episode, “Close Your Eyes,” had quite the Deus ex Machina at the end. This post, of course, will have spoilers for the latest episode of Fear. Read on for the best explanation on just how that escape at the end actually happened.

In Season 4 Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia and Charlie spent a few scenes stuck in a cellar (or basement, depending on what you like to call it.) The cellar was quickly flooding and they couldn’t get out. Charlie wanted Alicia to kill her so she wouldn’t turn into a walker. The cellar door was clearly locked, and they couldn’t get out no matter how hard they tried.

And then… Somehow… Something fell and the door was magically open and they could escape! Then Alicia shot a walker in the head, and Charlie said the walker saved them when it fell from the tree.

First, no, the walker didn’t magically acquire sentience and unlock the cellar for them, before quickly descending back into madness.

The best explanation that fans can come up with is that the walker fell from the second floor of the house (where we saw it hanging high in the tree), and it fell directly on the door handles of the cellar. The force of that fall caused one of the door handles to break off, which unlocked the cellar door and allowed Alicia and Charlie to escape. (Alternative explanation: it somehow broke the lock/chain itself when it fell on it, resulting in the same open cellar door for a quick escape.)

This chain of events is VERY unlikely to happen. So although the zombie didn’t actually save them, it was pretty miraculous how it fell in just the perfect spot to break the door handle/chain and allow Charlie and Alicia to get free before they drowned.

Fans aren’t too thrilled about this Deus ex Machina type of escape. Here’s a sample of comments from a Reddit live discussion.