Scott McCreery & Gabi Dugal: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Country singer Scott McCreery won American Idol in 2011, and ever since, fans have been interested in the details of his love life.

These days, McCreery is married to Gabi Dugal. Here’s what you need to know about the couple.

1. They Became Engaged in September 2017

In September 2017, McCreery became engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal.

The proposal happened near Grandfather Mountain, one of the couple’s “favorite places” in North Carolina, according to WRAL.

Speaking to the outlet, McCreery shared, “I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened… Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

2. She Works as a Pediatric Nurse at Duke University Hospital

Dugal works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital, according to WRAL.

She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill.

3. She’s in His Music Video for “The Trouble with Girls”

Dugal appears in McCreery’s music video for “The Trouble With Girls”.

According to Taste of Country, McCreery filmed the video in his hometown high school- Garner High School. His friends were also part of the video, which featured them conducting science experiments and passing notes in class, like they would on any typical day.

Speaking to the outlet, director Roman White said of the song, “It’s kind of a high school story about boys and girls and first love – kind of innocent glances.”

4. They Dated for Six Years Before Getting Engaged

McCreery spent six years dating Dugal before he finally engaged.

Speaking to People, McCreery shared, “We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays… I support her dreams and she supports mine.”

The couple’s wedding song was Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Speaking about the decor of the wedding with the magazine, Dugal said, “I kept it very classic… I went with greenery and white flowers, some lanterns and candle votives [for a] rustic feel. We fell in love with the mountains during the summertime [when Scotty proposed], and our [venue] is like a little castle in the woods.”

5. The Two Met in Kindergarten

Missing this too @scottymccreery 💕🌊⛰😁 A post shared by Gabi Dugal McCreery (@gabimccreery) on Jul 10, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT

According to News Observer, Dugal and McCreery met in Kindergarten, where “Dugal reportedly wrote Mrs. Gabi McCreery on a heart-decorated diary.”

McCreery helped design the ring that he proposed with.